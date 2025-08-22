403
Colombian Peso Steadies As Stocks Pause After Strong Rally
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Data in this report comes from Colombia's central bank, statistics agency, market regulator and exchange, plus the user-provided TradingView charts timestamped 06:10–07:10 UTC.
Specifically: Banco de la República (policy rate), DANE (inflation), Superintendencia Financiera (TRM), Bolsa de Valores de Colombia/BVC (COLCAP levels and volumes), and the U.S. Energy Information Administration for oil.
USD/COP traded around 4,027–4,031 on the morning charts, a tight range near Thursday's fix. The official TRM in force for Thursday, August 21, stood at COP 4,025.51 per dollar, published by the Superintendencia Financiera.
Friday's TRM posts after the prior session and was not yet displayed on the regulator's dashboard at press time. Colombian equities eased.
The BVC reported the MSCI COLCAP at 1,852.35, down 0.16% versus the prior close of 1,855.31, with roughly COP 131.2 billion negotiated. The index has advanced strongly since July, so a pause into the weekend looks orderly rather than stressed.
Macro conditions stayed steady. Banco de la República 's policy rate remains 9.25%, effective since May 2, 2025, as confirmed on its policy page and the July board communiqué.
DANE reported July annual inflation at 4.90% with a 0.28% monthly print, showing disinflation but still above the 3% target corridor. Abroad, oil provided a mild cushion.
The U.S. EIA's weekly report for the period ending August 15 showed a 6 million-barrel decline in commercial crude inventories to 420.7 million, about 6% below the five-year average. Brent prices hovered in the high-\$60s per barrel into Friday.
The Dollar Index featured in trading plans, as usual. ICE administers the U.S. Dollar Index, and the benchmark traded firm into the U.S. morning according to exchange data, which matters for COP given its high beta to broad dollar moves.
Winners and losers, by market block, were clear. Oil-linked terms of trade improved at the margin with the EIA-confirmed draw. The equity tape slipped modestly at the close.
The peso held its range on light early-session momentum, while the policy-rate and inflation backdrop continued to anchor local carry.
The real story sat in the spread between resilient local carry and an only slightly stronger dollar. Colombia offers a 9.25% policy anchor with inflation under 5%, so the currency resists overshooting when the dollar firms.
Stocks, meanwhile, came into Friday after a strong run, and official BVC data show a plain, low-volatility fade rather than forced selling.
The merchant's angle is simple: carry cushions the peso, oil's draw supports sentiment, and equities consolidate gains while waiting for the next verified catalyst.
Near term, watch two official dials. If the TRM fixes higher while Brent softens, importers will hedge more and the range can widen.
If the next BVC session prints stronger volumes with COLCAP above Thursday's high, dip-buyers get confirmation. Both signals come from sources the market must price: the SFC's TRM and the BVC's tape.
