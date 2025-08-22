403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Peso Range-Bound Near 970 While Santiago Stocks Pause At Highs
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's peso starts Friday around 968.63 pesos per dollar, after Thursday's 965.06 fixing. The Central Bank of Chile defines this rate from bank transactions on the previous business day, so it anchors pricing rather than live quotes.
The S&P IPSA ended Thursday near recent records; charts confirm a late-week consolidation just below the peak range.
The exchange publishes closing data and daily bulletins; however, it had not posted the official list of top gainers and decliners for August 21 at the time of writing, so no individual winners or losers are named.
External prices matter most for Chile 's trade account. London Metal Exchange data shows the three-month copper contract closing near 9,724.5 dollars per ton, with intraday pricing active today.
That level supports Chile's terms of trade and helps the peso when global dollar pressure eases. On the dollar backdrop, the Federal Reserve's nominal broad dollar index provides the clearest gauge.
The New York Fed reports the dollar depreciated 5.6 percent in the second quarter of 2025, and 7.5 percent year-to-date through June, before recent firmness.
That broad measure, not any single pair, drives Chile's import costs and commodity cash flows. Local fundamentals remain constructive.
The Central Bank of Chile reports GDP grew 3.1 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2025, driven by services, commerce, mining, and manufacturing.
That growth stabilizes earnings and tax receipts, which ties directly to IPSA cash flows and peso demand. From a trading perspective, the peso tracks two hard levers: the broad dollar and copper.
With copper firm and the broad dollar steadying, the immediate question is elasticity: how much of a dollar uptick Chilean exporters can absorb before hedging flows lift USD/CLP above the 970–975 resistance area visible on the four-hour and daily charts.
Charts show momentum positive on the four-hour view and moderate on the daily view, which argues for range trading unless the broad dollar breaks higher.
Equity flows mirror this calculus. BlackRock 's iShares MSCI Chile ETF shows 671 million dollars in assets and 21.05 million shares outstanding as of August 21, which sets a baseline for creations or redemptions when new data post.
Chile's market sits at a practical crossroads defined by trade prices and the global dollar. If the broad dollar eases, copper and carry support the peso and extend the IPSA's advance.
If it firms, importers' hedges likely push USD/CLP toward the upper end of the recent band while equities pause.
The S&P IPSA ended Thursday near recent records; charts confirm a late-week consolidation just below the peak range.
The exchange publishes closing data and daily bulletins; however, it had not posted the official list of top gainers and decliners for August 21 at the time of writing, so no individual winners or losers are named.
External prices matter most for Chile 's trade account. London Metal Exchange data shows the three-month copper contract closing near 9,724.5 dollars per ton, with intraday pricing active today.
That level supports Chile's terms of trade and helps the peso when global dollar pressure eases. On the dollar backdrop, the Federal Reserve's nominal broad dollar index provides the clearest gauge.
The New York Fed reports the dollar depreciated 5.6 percent in the second quarter of 2025, and 7.5 percent year-to-date through June, before recent firmness.
That broad measure, not any single pair, drives Chile's import costs and commodity cash flows. Local fundamentals remain constructive.
The Central Bank of Chile reports GDP grew 3.1 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2025, driven by services, commerce, mining, and manufacturing.
That growth stabilizes earnings and tax receipts, which ties directly to IPSA cash flows and peso demand. From a trading perspective, the peso tracks two hard levers: the broad dollar and copper.
With copper firm and the broad dollar steadying, the immediate question is elasticity: how much of a dollar uptick Chilean exporters can absorb before hedging flows lift USD/CLP above the 970–975 resistance area visible on the four-hour and daily charts.
Charts show momentum positive on the four-hour view and moderate on the daily view, which argues for range trading unless the broad dollar breaks higher.
Equity flows mirror this calculus. BlackRock 's iShares MSCI Chile ETF shows 671 million dollars in assets and 21.05 million shares outstanding as of August 21, which sets a baseline for creations or redemptions when new data post.
Chile's market sits at a practical crossroads defined by trade prices and the global dollar. If the broad dollar eases, copper and carry support the peso and extend the IPSA's advance.
If it firms, importers' hedges likely push USD/CLP toward the upper end of the recent band while equities pause.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment