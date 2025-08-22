403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Austral Group Profit Jumps 21% In 1H25 On High-Rate Investment Gains
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to company data, Austral Group closed the first half of 2025 with a net profit of R$56.1 million ($10 million), 21% higher than the same period in 2024.
The group issued R$2.3 billion ($418 million) in premiums across its insurance and reinsurance operations and reported return on equity of 15.9%. The company attributed the increase mainly to financial results, which rose 17%.
Brazil's benchmark Selic rate reached 15% in July 2025, the highest level since 2006, and insurers benefited from higher yields on their investment portfolios. Stronger cash generation also supported results.
Austral Seguradora posted profit of R$18.8 million ($3 million), up 7.1% year over year. The surety insurance segment stood out, with premiums up 31.3% in the semester. Austral Resseguradora recorded R$35.4 million ($6 million) in profit, a 28% increase.
Revenue remained in line with the first half of 2024 at R$1.4 billion ($255 million). However, the life insurance portfolio grew 77% in the semester and now represents about 10% of total revenue.
Austral Delivers Record Profits Backed by Strong Investments
The company's performance continues the strong trend of 2024, when Austral Re reported a record R$75 million ($14 million) profit, an increase of 155% compared with 2023. Austral Seguradora also reached record net income of R$43.4 million ($8 million) last year.
Credit rating agency AM Best affirmed in May 2025 its A- (Excellent) rating for both Austral Seguradora and Austral Resseguradora, noting“strongest” balance sheet strength and a stable outlook.
The group's ownership remains concentrated, with Vinci Partners holding 70.98%, the International Finance Corporation with 19.1%, and Genial Investimentos with 9.92%.
The figures show that Austral has managed to expand profitability not by rapid revenue growth, but by combining disciplined underwriting with strong investment results.
High interest rates gave the group a decisive advantage by boosting returns on its financial assets, while the surety and life portfolios added diversification.
The group issued R$2.3 billion ($418 million) in premiums across its insurance and reinsurance operations and reported return on equity of 15.9%. The company attributed the increase mainly to financial results, which rose 17%.
Brazil's benchmark Selic rate reached 15% in July 2025, the highest level since 2006, and insurers benefited from higher yields on their investment portfolios. Stronger cash generation also supported results.
Austral Seguradora posted profit of R$18.8 million ($3 million), up 7.1% year over year. The surety insurance segment stood out, with premiums up 31.3% in the semester. Austral Resseguradora recorded R$35.4 million ($6 million) in profit, a 28% increase.
Revenue remained in line with the first half of 2024 at R$1.4 billion ($255 million). However, the life insurance portfolio grew 77% in the semester and now represents about 10% of total revenue.
Austral Delivers Record Profits Backed by Strong Investments
The company's performance continues the strong trend of 2024, when Austral Re reported a record R$75 million ($14 million) profit, an increase of 155% compared with 2023. Austral Seguradora also reached record net income of R$43.4 million ($8 million) last year.
Credit rating agency AM Best affirmed in May 2025 its A- (Excellent) rating for both Austral Seguradora and Austral Resseguradora, noting“strongest” balance sheet strength and a stable outlook.
The group's ownership remains concentrated, with Vinci Partners holding 70.98%, the International Finance Corporation with 19.1%, and Genial Investimentos with 9.92%.
The figures show that Austral has managed to expand profitability not by rapid revenue growth, but by combining disciplined underwriting with strong investment results.
High interest rates gave the group a decisive advantage by boosting returns on its financial assets, while the surety and life portfolios added diversification.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment