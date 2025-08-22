403
Colombia Becomes Latin America's Terrorism Outlier As Petro Fails To Contain Violence
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombian authorities confirmed two major terrorist attacks on August 21. A truck carrying cylinder bombs detonated near the Marco Fidel Suárez air base in Cali, killing six and injuring more than fifty.
Mayor Alejandro Éder called it“narcoterrorism,” announced a 400-million-peso reward, and said police had captured a suspect identified as alias“Sebastián,” a 23-year-old tied to the EMC Jaime Martínez faction.
That same day, an explosive drone downed a National Police Black Hawk helicopter over Amalfi, Antioquia, killing twelve officers. Authorities linked the strike to dissident FARC factions under the command of“Calarcá.”
President Gustavo Petro described the Cali bombing as a“terrorist reaction” from the EMC under Iván Mordisco. He also pledged to push for the classification of these groups, and the Clan del Golfo, as terrorist organizations.
His framing, however, does little to hide the country's deteriorating security record. Official figures show that Colombia has endured at least thirty-five terrorist attacks in 2025.
These include eight coordinated strikes in Cauca in late March that killed a soldier, a car bomb in Mondomo in April that killed one, and twenty-four actions across Valle del Cauca and Cauca on June 10 that left seven dead, including two police.
The August 21 attacks added another eighteen fatalities and more than seventy injuries. The conservative death toll now stands at twenty-seven, with dozens more wounded.
By comparison, Ecuador recorded a single car bomb in March that killed one, Paraguay reported one EPP attack without casualties, and Peru continues to treat its extortion-linked blasts as organized crime rather than terrorism.
Colombia therefore accounts for nearly all the terrorist-style violence in Latin America this year. Drone warfare underscores the scale of the threat. The Colombian Army counted 288 drone attacks in 2025 by July, compared to 115 in all of 2024.
Police and military deaths are also rising sharply. The Amalfi helicopter strike shows how armed groups now use drones to overwhelm state forces in rural eradication zones.
For businesses and households, this reality means higher costs and daily risks. Explosions near air bases and busy roads disrupt transport, raise insurance premiums, and reduce investor confidence.
The country's urban centers, once relatively shielded, now face bombings that spill directly into residential neighborhoods. The contrast with neighboring countries is striking. While Ecuador, Paraguay, and Peru register isolated incidents, Colombia faces dozens of attacks.
The numbers expose a failure of the government's“Total Peace” strategy. President Petro promised to reduce violence, but official data proves that Colombians are less safe in 2025 than before.
Until the state can contain EMC and other dissident factions, Colombia will remain the outlier in Latin America - the only country where terror attacks are measured not in isolated cases, but in dozens.
