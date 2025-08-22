Eritrea: Seminar For Nationals In Hamburg
Mr. Yohannes Woldu, Charge d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, conducted a seminar for nationals residing in Hamburg on 17 August.
Mr. Yohannes, highlighting the significance of such seminars in enhancing the understanding of nationals on national issues and in strengthening organization and unity, called for reinforced participation.
Mr. Teame Haile, head of Public and Community Affairs, gave an extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland. He noted that Eritrea, while preserving its peace and stability, is making a modest contribution to peace and stability in the region.
Mr. Teklu Lebasi, coordinator of Consular Affairs and Public Diplomacy, said that encouraging activities are being carried out in consular services and emphasized that further efforts will be made to improve them.
The participants, for their part, expressed readiness to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in national affairs. They also pledged to contribute to the Afambo boarding school project, which is being initiated by nationals residing in Germany.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment