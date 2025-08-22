Japan-Egypt Summit Meeting

On August 22, commencing at 9:15 a.m. for approximately 15 minutes, Mr. ISHIBA Shigeru, Prime Minister of Japan, held a summit meeting with H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, who is visiting Japan to participate in the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), in Yokohama. The overview of the meeting is as follows:

At the outset, Prime Minister ISHIBA welcomed the official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which symbolizes the cultural cooperation between Japan and Egypt, and expressed his intention to continue cooperation in its operation as well as the preservation and restoration of antiquities. He also expressed concern over the serious humanitarian situation in Gaza and conveyed Japan's support for Egypt's efforts to mediate a ceasefire.Prime Minister ISHIBA welcomed a number of Memoranda of Understanding concluded between the two governments and companies of both countries during TICAD 9. He also proposed establishing a framework, led by both governments, to support investment and business expansion, based on the high level of interest shown by Japanese companies at the investment conference held on August 19. Furthermore, Prime Minister ISHIBA stated that Japan will promote joint research between the Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology and universities in Japan and Africa, with a view to developing the university as a regional hub. In response, Prime Minister Madbouly showed his appreciation for Japan's assistance to date and expressed his expectation for further expansion of Japanese businesses in Egypt and pledged to cooperate in improving the business and investment environment.The two leaders concurred to continue close cooperation in various fields, including culture, education, economy, and economic cooperation.

