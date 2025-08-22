Seychelles: President Ramkalawan Arrives In Rome Ahead Of Audience With His Holiness Pope Leo XIV

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan, arrived in Rome on Thursday evening ahead of his audience with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at the Apostolic Palace, Vatican City, on Friday, 22 August 2025.

On arrival, President Ramkalawan and the First Lady, Mrs Linda Ramkalawan, were warmly welcomed by the Vatican Head of Protocol. Apostolic Nuntius emeritus, Mgr. Javier D. Fernandez, at the airport.

The President is accompanied on this official mission by the Principal Minister, Mr Jean-François Ferrari, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde and the Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles to the Holy See, Ms Beryl Samson.

The upcoming audience will provide an opportunity to strengthen relations between Seychelles and the Holy See and to exchange views on global and national issues of shared concern.

Also present was Ms. Paola Adelmann, representing the Honorary Consul General of Seychelles in Rome, Italy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.