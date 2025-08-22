Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Africa: Defence Clarifies Status Of Oryx Helicopters


2025-08-22 05:00:20
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) wishes to clarify that none of its Oryx helicopters are abandoned in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as alleged by some media sources. Such allegations are misleading and do not reflect the actual condition or status of SANDF aircrafts.

Out of the three helicopters reported, only one sustained damage during the United Nations peacekeeping military operations last year, and it will undergo repairs. The other helicopters are operational and remain under the strict control of the SANDF.

The SANDF reaffirms that all its Oryx helicopters are being maintained in accordance with technical and safety requirements.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

