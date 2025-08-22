Patryk Dobek, Poland's Olympic Medalist, Shares His Experience With Kuvings

Patryk Dobek with Kuvings

Patryk Dobek with Kuvings

Kuvings Poland has received the Golden Consumer Award for 10 consecutive years.

Kuvings received the Kitchen Innovation Award at Ambiente in February.

Kuvings Poland is strengthening its brand presence and sales activities across Poland.

- Patryk DobekWASILKóW, POLAND, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kuvings Poland has maintained a long-term partnership with Patryk Dobek , Poland's national track and field athlete and bronze medalist in the 800m at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Dobek places strong emphasis on recovery, energy, and focus, which are essential for consistent high performance.Through this collaboration, Kuvings Poland has supported Dobek in maintaining peak condition, helping him achieve remarkable results on the global stage. Recently, Kuvings met with Patryk Dobek to hear his personal insights and experiences with the brand, offering a closer look into how Kuvings contributes to his training and lifestyle.● The path of a championPatryk Dobek is one of the most decorated Polish middle-distance runners of recent years. A bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympic Games in the 800 m, multiple national team representative and European Championships medalist. His sporting career is not only about hard training and talent but also about conscious choices regarding health, recovery and nutrition.● Juice that changed the routineDobek became a Kuvings ambassador in Poland before Tokyo 2020. That was when freshly pressed juices proved to be a crucial part of his daily routine. Thanks to Kuvings support, just before the Games, our Japanese branch delivered a juicer directly to the Olympic Village. Patryk emphasizes that being able to prepare juices so far away from home was essential:"At the Olympics, everything must be perfectly prepared. Thanks to my own juicer, I could feel like I was back in Poland. Recovery, energy, focus – that was super important for me."● Natural boostHe especially values beetroot and celery juices, which became part of his regular training diet. Switching to a plant-based diet initially raised concerns about iron deficiency, but he quickly discovered that vegetables and fresh juices are not only a source of vitamins but also have a direct impact on his performance:"Since I started drinking juices regularly, I wake up rested, recovered and full of energy. I noticed greater endurance in training and faster recovery of strength. It's natural doping – health in a glass."● Energy before the raceOne of the examples he often mentions is his start at the European Indoor Championships. Before the final, he reached for a simple apple–pear juice, which, as he recalls, didn't burden his stomach but provided immediate energy:"After such a juice I felt light, but at the same time strong enough to compete at the highest level. Recovery was faster and in the morning I woke up ready for the next race."● Inspiration beyond the trackPatryk also shares his passion for juices outside the stadium. He appeared at the Kuvings booth during the Home Design Fair in Warsaw in 2022, where together with us he celebrated the 10th anniversary of the brand in Poland. It was a perfect opportunity to show visitors that the diet of a world-class athlete can inspire anyone who wants to make healthier choices every day. Regular check-ups confirm that thanks to juices and a plant-based diet, his body keeps everything at the right level. This approach to health – based on consistency, observation and nature – proves that sporting success is the result of harmony, not just training."The power of nature gives me real strength. Apple–pear juice, beetroot juice and sometimes bolder mixes like pepper and cabbage are part of my daily routine. And it really works."● ConclusionPatryk Dobek's story shows that fresh juices are not just a trend but real support for health, recovery and performance. Kuvings is proud to support athletes who choose nature, even on the world's biggest sporting stages.[Patryk's social media]

Kuvings Marketing

Kuvings

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.