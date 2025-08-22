Twelve Leading Conservation Organizations Participated In The First Delta International Coral Restoration Symposium

Delta Electronics Foundation Aims to Conserve 300 Coral Species Over the Next Five Years

TAIPEI, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta International Coral Restoration Symposium was held yesterday (21st) at the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium in Pingtung. The two-day conference invited 12 top conservation institutions, including the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the world's largest nature conservation organization, and the Mote Marine Laboratory in the United States, an international authority on marine ecology research. 14 scholars from 8 countries shared in-depth information on the latest application trends such as AI coral survey mechanisms and large-area imaging of corals to build digital twins. The seminar focused on practical applications and technology, and for the first time showcased the latest results of Delta's collaborative robot solutions in assisting the cultivation of heat-resistant corals, demonstrating the innovative practice of combining technology with ecological restoration.

Shan-Shan Guo, Vice Chairman of Delta Electronics Foundation said, "Since 2023, ongoing global marine heatwaves have caused bleaching of 84% of coral reefs across 82 countries. Delta is committed to coral restoration through volunteers and its own technology, and has restored 10,000 corals to date. Over the next five years, we plan to conserve around 300 coral species, over half of those found in the Pacific Ocean, to help tackle severe marine ecological challenges. We are also actively connecting with conservation partners around the world. The first Delta international symposium aims to promote exchange and collaboration on technological applications, AI technology, and biodiversity quantification, injecting more innovative momentum into coral conservation."

Chang-Feng Dai, Chief Consultant of Delta's coral restoration project and a pioneer in Taiwanese coral research, said, "Delta is leveraging the power of its business and foundation to promote the use of technology in ecological conservation, connecting Taiwan's research and restoration perspectives with the international community. This symposium, combining innovative technologies with practical conservation work, provides an excellent platform for international exchange. We hope it will foster deeper cross-border collaboration on coral restoration in the future."

Dr. Jason Spadaro of the Mote Marine Laboratory who attended the 2024 Convention on Biological Diversity meeting with the Delta Electronics Foundation, stated that AI can assist in coral surveys, such as determining coral cover in a habitat and suitability for transplantation. Dr. Stuart Sandin of the University of California, San Diego, noted that using large-area imaging technology to collect large amounts of coral images and create 3D models will help scientists study coral ecological changes in a digital twin environment, providing a basis for conservation and restoration. Thomas Brooks, Chief Scientist of the IUCN, will discuss reducing the risk of species extinction with participating experts.

The symposium focused on both theory and practice. Currently, the heat-resistant corals cultivated by Delta and the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquariums can maintain 50% photosynthetic efficiency at temperatures as high as 37°C. To identify more heat-resistant coral genes, Delta has introduced collaborative robot solutions surpassing the limits of traditional manual operation. Experiments using a tank-hopping method to increase temperature are accelerating the research process for different heat-resistant coral species and improving the efficiency and quality of coral restoration. The 8K documentary "the Coral Gardeners" was also screened during the conference. Through images and sharing with global marine conservation experts, Delta shares the story of how its technology is being used in coral restoration.

The Delta International Coral Restoration Symposium, co-hosted by the Delta Electronics Foundation and the Taiwanese Coral Reef Society, attracted numerous internationally renowned conservation organizations. Other participants included the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS), James Cook University (JCU) Australia, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California San Diego (UCSD-SIO), Tropical Marine Science Institute (TMSI) National University of Singapore, the Coral Triangle Center (CTC) Indonesia, the Nature Conservation Society of Japan (NACS-J), and the Coral Conservation Society of Japan (also known as Sea Growth). Over the two-day conference, experts and practitioners from the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium, the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology and private conservation groups will share first-hand coral restoration experiences.

SOURCE Delta Electronics, Inc.

