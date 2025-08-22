Matthew Firbank Signs A Rookie Contract With Yorkshire
Firbank made his England U19's debut earlier this year, when he was selected for an Invitational XI to play against India U19's, taking 1-41 from 7 overs. The right-handed batter, who plays his cricket at Clifton Alliance CC in York, said he was delighted to have signed his first professional deal.
“It's really special for me to be signing my first professional contract with Yorkshire. I'm incredibly grateful to all my coaches, my family, and everyone in the Pathway for getting me to this point and supporting me along the way.
“To come through the Pathway and to get this opportunity means a lot. I'm excited to kick on, to keep learning and growing with Yorkshire.”
James Martin, Head of Performance Pathway at Yorkshire CCC, added,“Seeing Matty sign his first contract is a really proud moment for everyone who has been a part of his journey.
“I know his family, friends, and peers will be delighted for him. This is a product of the hard work he's put in over the course of several years. Special mention must go to Pannal CC, Clifton Alliance CC, and coaches Muhammad Azharullah and Tom Craddock, who have played instrumental roles.
“Matty has developed into a consistent performer, showing real quality. He's impressed at every level that he has stepped up to, and he deserves full credit for this progression.
“Matty's new contract is indicative of a strong, club-wide focus on nurturing young, homegrown talent going forward. I'm delighted to see him reach this point, and I'm looking forward to Matty making the most of the opportunities that lie ahead for him.”
