Abu Dhabi: Part Of Al Hisn Street To Be Closed Permanently

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced a permanent road closure in the emirate starting from Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Abu Dhabi Mobility said on X that the part of Al Hisn Street between Zayed The First street and Hamdan Bin Mohammed, in both directions, will be closed from Saturday.

The intersection at Zayed Bin Sultan Street and Hessa Bint Mohammed Street in Al Ain has also been temporarily closed from August 16 till Monday, August 25.

Last week, the authorities had announced partial road closure in multiple areas. Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road (E11) Abu Dhabi was closed from Friday, August 15 to Sunday, August 17. Sweihan Road (E20) was also closed for the same time period.

They had also announced a partial road closure on Emirates Road (E611) in Abu Dhabi from 12am on Saturday, August 16, to 5am on Monday, August 18.