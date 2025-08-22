Video: Gaza Orphans Celebrate Graduation In Tearful Ceremony

In the war-scarred heart of Gaza, a makeshift graduation ceremony unfolded. The setting may be far from ordinary, but its message was powerful.

Footage shared by Palestinian journalist Abdallah Alattar captures a scene that is both heartwarming and heartbreaking: young girls in simple gowns, some in tears, quietly wiping their faces as the ceremony continues. They are among the 1,000 orphaned children from the Al-Wafa Orphan Village, honoured for reaching an educational milestone in the most unimaginable conditions.

One commenter summed up the gravity of the situation:“These are students learning in tents, with the sand as their floors and bombs as the background noise. Where they salvage the books that are left and still try to learn.”

In another video, this time from Al Jazeera video journalist Bader Tabash, a boy with a tear-streaked face is seen clutching and waving a Palestinian flag. His quiet defiance stands in stark contrast to the pain etched across his expression.

In another clip by Tabash, the children appear dressed in black: long-sleeved shirts, pants, and keffiyeh scarves wrapped around their heads. They dance - briefly, defiantly - as if trying to momentarily silence the trauma of war.

While the graduation was emotional, it didn't stop the children from beaming towards the end, their faces lit with unfiltered joy as they tossed their graduation caps high into the air. For a fleeting second, they are not victims or statistics - but students, celebrating their future, even amid the ruins of their past.