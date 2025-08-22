September 28 Vote: Swiss Back E-ID But Swiss Abroad Remain Cautious





MENAFN - Swissinfo) The introduction of an electronic identity (e-ID) appeals to a large majority of Swiss citizens, but the diaspora is more sceptical, according to the first SBC poll ahead of the referendum on September 28. The abolition of imputed rental value tax for homeowners also enjoys majority support. This content was published on August 22, 2025 - 08:21 6 minutes

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.



More from this auth French Departme



Deutsch de Abstimmung 28. September: Ja zur E-ID, aber Fünfte Schweiz bleibt vorsichtig Read more: Abstimmung 28. September: Ja zur E-ID, aber Fünfte Schweiz bleibt vorsichti

Français fr Votations du 28 septembre: le oui à l'e-ID en tête, mais la Cinquième Suisse reste prudente Original Read more: Votations du 28 septembre: le oui à l'e-ID en tête, mais la Cinquième Suisse reste prudent

Italiano it Votazioni del 28 settembre:“sì” all'e-ID in testa, ma la Quinta Svizzera resta prudente Read more: Votazioni del 28 settembre:“sì” all'e-ID in testa, ma la Quinta Svizzera resta prudente Русский ru Как проголосует Швейцария на референдуме в сентябре? Read more: Как проголосует Швейцария на референдуме в сентябре

Supporters of an electronic identity are entering the key campaigning season with a comfortable lead. The legal basis for a state-owned, optional and free e-ID seems to be on track to be accepted on September 28.

With just over a month to go before the vote, 60% of citizens support the e-ID law, while 36% are against it and 4% are still undecided, according to the first Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) poll conducted by gfs.

External Content

However, the Swiss Abroad are more reserved: only 52% of expatriates are in favour of the law that provides for the introduction of an electronic identity, while 38% intend to reject it. However, 10% are still undecided.

The relative scepticism of the diaspora is surprising, given that the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad supports the project, believing that it would facilitate access to administrative services and the introduction of electronic voting.“The reserve of the Swiss Abroad may be influenced by their experience of e-ID in their host country,” says gfs political scientist Martina Mousson.

For the first poll for the federal referendum on September 28, 2025, the gfs institute surveyed 13,761 voters between August 4-18. The statistical margin of error is +/-2.8 percentage points.

Voting intentions among the base of political parties correspond to the party line, the poll shows. Only voters of the right-wing Swiss People's Party clearly reject the project, while the others overwhelmingly approve of it.

Trust in government also plays an important role.“People who are suspicious of the authorities are mostly against e-ID, while those who trust it approve,” Mousson says.

The first electronic identity project submitted to the people in 2021 was rejected mainly on the grounds that it would have been managed by private providers. This is still a central point, since the argument that most convinces the electorate is that the e-ID offered today will be entirely managed by the state. This is reassuring in the face of a possible dependence on tech giants.

Opponents of the project score points above all by pointing out that access to analogue services could become more difficult, putting people who are not comfortable with digital technology at a disadvantage.

>> Read our article explaining the e-ID law:

More More Swiss Politics Swiss voters to decide – again – on introducing electronic ID

This content was published on Aug 15, 2025 A key step towards a digital society or a threat to data protection? On September 28, the Swiss will vote again on a new e-ID scheme.

Read more: Swiss voters to decide – again – on introducing electronic I