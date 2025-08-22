Why Bird Flu Could Threaten Traditional Swiss Cheeses







MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland's cows have dodged the global H5N1 bird flu so far. But if it hits dairy herds, the country's iconic cheeses – from Raclette to Vacherin – could be at risk. This content was published on August 22, 2025 - 09:00 9 minutes

Most traditional Swiss cheeses are made with unpasteurised milk. That makes them inherently riskier for consumers, especially for those with compromised immune systems, because they skip the pasteurisation process which kills harmful bacteria and viruses.

Although the cheese industry and the Swiss government have, over the years, taken steps to minimise the health risks of consuming unpasteurised milk, also known as raw milk, a new threat is looming to this centuries-old production process.

In March 2024, H5N1 – a strain of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus deadly to birds and occasionally fatal in humans – was detected in dairy cattle in the US, marking the first known global cases in cows. While infected cattle typically develop only mild illness, the outbreak raised the alarm about the potential risks to farmworkers and food safety.

As of July this year, cases of H5N1 have been found in more than a thousand dairy herds in 17 US states and 41 dairy workers are known to have been infected through exposure to sick or infected cows, US government dataExternal link show.

California, the biggest milk-producing state, which accounts for almost a fifth of the country's output, declared a state of emergency in December 2024 to improve preparedness and accelerate inter-agency response efforts. That month, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) passed a federal order, which bypasses normal rulemaking procedures in emergencies, requiring unpasteurised milk samples to be collected from milk silos at dairy processing facilities nationwide and shared with the USDA for testing as part of its National Milk Testing Strategy (NMTS).

The disease, suspected to stem from contact with infected wild birds, was confirmed by US government scientists after farmers noticed cows were losing their appetite and producing abnormal, discoloured milk. In April 2024, researchers detected HPAI in 57.5% of 275 raw milk samples taken from herds in the four affected states of Texas, Kansas, Idaho and New Mexico. Further tests revealed that a quarter of the samples contained the H5N1 strain and a follow-up study showed that pasteurisation neutralised the pathogen in artificially contaminated raw milk.

Cheese also affected

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also tested cheese made from raw milk aged for 60 days for the presence of H5N1. Out of 110 samples analysed in early 2025, 96 were negative and results for 14 samples are still pending. Although the findings suggest aged raw milk cheese could be free of the virus, an FDA-funded study by Cornell UniversityExternal link showed it can survive in some aged cheeses if their acidity level is too low.

“Our study highlights the potential public health risks of consuming raw-milk cheese, underscoring the need for additional mitigation steps in cheese production to prevent human exposure to infectious virus,” the authors wrote in an article in March published on the bioRxiv platform, which distributes research articles before they are peer reviewed and formally published.

