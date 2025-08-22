PFISTERER Reports Significant Increase In Revenue And Earnings In The First Half Of 2025
August 22, 2025
PFISTERER reports significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2025
Winterbach, August 22, 2025 – PFISTERER Holding SE („PFISTERER“; ISIN: DE000PFSE212), a global leader in connection technology for energy infrastructure, achieved a significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2025. At the same time, the company advanced its long-term growth strategy with targeted investments and a strategic acquisition.
Strong financial performance
Revenue rose by 9.5% to EUR 213.6 million in the first six months of 2025 (H1 2024: EUR 195.1 million). Adjusted EBITDA increased by 13.2% to EUR 39.5 million, while net income improved by 33.1% to EUR 21.8 million. The second quarter was particularly strong, with revenue up 21.4% and EBITDA up 23.0%.
Growth was driven by strong demand across all regions and product segments. Order intake increased by 44.7% to EUR 290.2 million in the first half, while the order backlog at the end of June 2025 stood at EUR 312.5 million – up 57.3% compared to the prior year.
Strategic milestones
PFISTERER further strengthened its market position in the current fiscal year through key strategic initiatives:
Outlook
Based on strong order intake and continued positive market signals, PFISTERER expects its dynamic business development to continue in 2025 and anticipates results at the upper end of its forecast range.
Johannes Linden, Spokesman of the Management Board of PFISTERER Holding SE, said:
“We are extremely pleased with our performance in the first half of the year – both financially and strategically. With our investments in additional capacity and our entry into the future market of HVDC, we are laying the foundation for sustainable and profitable growth.”
Webcast on August, 22 2025
PFISTERER invites investors and media representatives to a webcast today at 10:00 a.m. CEST with Management Board Spokesman Johannes Linden and Management Board Member Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss. The webcast, held in English, will cover the half-year results and provide an outlook for the remainder of the year. For access details, please contact Investor Relations.
The full Half-Year Report 2025 is available for download on the company's website at in the Investors section.
About PFISTERER
PFISTERER is a leading independent technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart, Germany. The company develops, produces, and markets solutions for insulating and connecting electrical conductors at key interfaces within power grids – from generation and transmission to distribution – on land, at sea, and in the air. With its innovative strength, state-of-the-art production, and global sales network, PFISTERER delivers advanced solutions to meet the challenges of electrification. Founded in 1921, PFISTERER has established itself internationally as a pioneer of modern energy infrastructure and is an attractive employer in a future-oriented industry, offering exciting career opportunities to more than 1,300 employees. The PFISTERER Holding SE operates 17 sites in 15 countries worldwide.
