Nora Solomon Foundation And Chintels CSR Empower Bajghera With New School Building For Underprivileged Children

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India In a landmark step towards empowering underprivileged communities through education, the Nora Solomon Foundation (NSF), the CSR arm of Chintels India, has laid the foundation stone for a new school building at Government Senior Secondary School, Bajghera, Gurugram.

Foundation laying ceremony for the new wing of Govt. Senior Secondary School at Bajghera, Gurugram

The initiative, carried out in partnership with Chintels CSR, aims to provide free and equitable access to quality education and skilling opportunities for children from Bajghera and nearby areas. The foundation stone was laid in the presence of Shri Rao Narbir Singh, Hon'ble Industries and Forest Minister, Government of Haryana , who hailed the project as“a milestone in bringing quality education to underprivileged children.”

The upcoming building will house classrooms, a principal's office, a staff room, and other essential facilities, creating a holistic environment for learning. The school is designed to become a centre of hope and opportunity for hundreds of children who otherwise face barriers to quality education.

Hon'ble Minister Shri Rao Narbir Singh underlined the larger vision behind the initiative, saying,“Education and skilling are the strong pillars of progress, and this school will be a foundation for hope, learning, and a better future, opening doors of opportunity for countless young minds. It will provide access to quality education and skillsets, thereby contributing to the holistic development of the community. True development is meaningful when it empowers the next generation while safeguarding our environment. I urge all citizens to support this cause by planting trees, refraining from the use of single-use plastic, and actively participating in nature conservation.”

For the Nora Solomon Foundation, which has long been working in education, healthcare, and social welfare, this project represents a continuation of its mission to create sustainable, long-term impact.



“Through the Nora Solomon Foundation, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people around us. Building this school is our way of giving back to the community, and we believe it will create lasting value by empowering the next generation through education,” said Mr. Ashok Solomon, Trustee and Chair, Nora Solomon Foundation.

Echoing the sentiment, Mr. Prashant Solomon, Director, Chintels India , highlighted the company's vision of inclusive growth.“We believe that development should go hand in hand with social responsibility. We are proud to contribute to shaping a brighter future for the children of Bajghera. This school is a heartfelt commitment to ensuring that every child has the necessary tools to dream, learn, and succeed in life. Maybe one of these children will find a cure to dangerous diseases or invent a way to travel to Mars. Dreams are made into reality through hard work and opportunity. That is what I wish for the children of this school.”

Beyond this school project, NSF has consistently extended its support to local communities through initiatives such as sponsoring education, offering vocational training, supporting healthcare programmes, and partnering with charities and organisations in need.