Hot, Hazy Conditions Expected Today

2025-08-22 04:01:34
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Inshore weather until 6:00 pm on Friday will be hot during the day, and hazy in places with weak chance of local clouds, maybe rainy in places, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, the weather will be hazy with some clouds, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable, mainly northeasterly to northwesterly at 3–13 KT, gusting to 20 KT in places during the day.
Offshore, it will be mainly southeasterly to northeasterly at 5–15 KT, becoming northwesterly by evening.
Sea state inshore will be 1–3 feet, while offshore it will be 2–4 feet. Visibility inshore will be 4–9 km / 3 km or less in places at times. Offshore, it will be 4–9 km.

