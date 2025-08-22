Siemens And Dassault Systèmes Lead The Digital Shipyard Industry, Projected To Reach $5.5 Billion Market By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theis projected to grow fromto, at aduring the forecast period. The integration of digital technologies such as digital twin, artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, and additive manufacturing, among others, in shipyards, has helped increase the coordination and efficiency of shipbuilders. These technologies are used across different processes such as design & engineering, manufacturing & planning, maintenance & support, research & development, and training & simulation. Digital transformation of shipyards helps streamline the shipbuilding process, increases efficiency, and reduces the time and cost of manufacturing. These factors are expected to drive the digital shipyard market.

A Digital Shipyard integrates system- and/or cloud-based solutions that coordinate, monitor, and improve processes related to ship manufacturing, maintenance, and support. A digital shipyard replaces outdated technology platforms and their compartmentalized data with unified state-of-the-art planning tools and a single common repository of design data that is always updated and universally available. The digital shipyard concept ensures that every aspect of shipbuilding during design and build and throughout its service life is live and accessible to the crew, those involved in the maintenance and upgrade of the fleet, as well as approved suppliers.

Download PDF Brochure:

Major Digital Shipyard Companies Include:



Siemens (Germany)

Dassault Systemes (France)

Accenture (Ireland)

SAP (Germany) BAE Systems (UK)

Top Digital Shipyard Companies:

Siemens (Germany) is among the top players in the digital shipyard market. It has a comprehensive and integrated portfolio of software and services that cover all aspects of the ship lifecycle from concept design through production to operations and optimized service lifecycle management such as product lifecycle management (PLM), marine industry sustainability, hydrodynamics, software solutions, etc. Siemens helps navigate through the digital seascape of the modern marine industry with the help of proven state-of-the-art technology. It aims at expanding its product offerings to enhance its sales volume and strengthen its foothold in the digital shipyard market.

Dassault Systemes (France) provides various industries with 3D experience using various high-end technologies and processes. Dassault Systemes offers a business platform that provides end-to-end continuity from ideation to ship in service. It is one of the key players in the digital shipyard market because of its extensive product offerings in terms of design, engineering, simulation, manufacturing, and business processes. The company acquired various startups and small players that provide software solutions to strengthen its presence as a system integrator and solutions provider in the marine industry. The company is looking to develop partnerships and opportunities with other organizations worldwide to create the capability, competencies, and jobs to supply the technology and processes required for the digitalization of shipyards.

SAP (Germany) is a key player that provides enterprise application software, intelligent technologies, supply chain logistics, asset management, cloud computing, etc., to promote digital integrity in the shipbuilding industry. SAP has a large product portfolio that offers a wide range of technologies, services, and solutions to the shipyard industry to optimize the work environment. In recent years, SAP has focused on expanding its product offerings by acquiring small-scale software companies working on cloud platforms. The company has signed contracts and agreements with large players such as Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) to strengthen its position in the marine industry.

Accenture (Ireland) is an important player and a leading professional services company. It plays a vital role in enhancing the practice of digitalization around the world, including the marine industry. The company's approach toward digital reinvention is in the form of Industry X0, which also promotes the Shipyard 4.0 concept. Various categories of software solutions, processes, and newer technologies are the major strengths of the company. In December 2019, Accenture partnered with a major shipyard and shipbuilding company, Hyundai Heavy Industries, to offer its extensive range of advanced technologies and solutions to build digital shipyards.

Ask for Sample Report:

Digital Shipyard Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Use of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solutions

Traditional shipbuilding involved the availability of old data rather than updated information, resulting in low growth and revenue. Product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions offer a complete approach to shipbuilding to improve the overall shipyard's collaboration, synchronization, and productivity, along with service and support. This can be achieved by optimizing processes such as design & engineering and supply chain management using PLM solutions.

Opportunity: Augmented Reality in Shipbuilding

Augmented reality (AR) can also increase the efficiency and effectiveness of digital shipyards. AR headsets offer a high-quality immersion experience and also have the benefit of being relatively hands-free. AR headsets can access key information such as the state of a worker's alertness, in terms of a fatigue index, with the help of a screen pointed at the concerned worker. AR headsets can also help with quality checks during shipbuilding.

Challenge: Stringent Regulatory Framework

Prominent companies who manufacture and provide digital shipyard solutions, private & small enterprises, distributors/suppliers/retailers, and end customers are key stakeholders in this ecosystem. Investors, funders, academic researchers, integrators, service providers, and licensing authorities serve as major influencers in the industry.

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: