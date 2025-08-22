Mary Josephs To Moderate A Panel At The NCEO Forum
The session will focus on efforts to expand employee ownership, why they came about, and how they uniquely complement each other towards a common goal of more worker's having ownership. They'll discuss the need to create a big tent encompassing employee ownership in all its forms if we want to have the greatest impact possible on building worker wealth, stronger companies, and a more inclusive economy. In addition to the increasing momentum of ESOP companies making acquisitions, they'll look at the efforts to dramatically expand new ESOP formations, as well as the growing by understanding by private equity firms on the power of broad-based employee wealth participation. Joining Mary on the panel are Daniel Massey, Expanding ESOPs, Anna-Lisa Miller, Ownership Works, Loren Rodgers, National Center for Employee Ownership and Megan Thompson, Ford Foundation.
Mary founded Verit Advisors in 2009 and has decades of experience in corporate finance. She is a nationally recognized leader and has advised structured and closed hundreds of successful capital strategies for middle market companies. Mary is on the Advisory Board ESCA (Employee-Owned S Corporations of America). Mary is a director of Manson Construction, Performance Contracting, and Proponent, Inc. Mary was selected as one of the Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A by Mergers & Acquisition publication five straight years. Chicago Crain's recognized Ms. Josephs as a Notable Entrepreneur in 2019 and Private Board Directors magazine named Mary a director to Watch in 2019.
About Verit Advisors ®
Verit Advisors unites sophisticated middle market investment banking capabilities with a client centric focus, fluent in ESOPs, debt and equity capital markets, M&A, transaction opinions and valuation services, and board advisory services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as the Verit Team strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009 in Chicago after successful careers at LaSalle Bank, ABN/AMRO and Bank of America. Josephs and her team are considered to be the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.CONTACT: Cara Bennett Verit Advisors, LLC ...
