Embassy Launches Thai Restaurant Week 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha: The Royal Thai Embassy officially launched 'Thai Restaurant Week 2025: A Thai Culinary Journey in Qatar' yesterday, a ten-day gastronomic celebration, showcasing Thailand's vibrant culinary traditions, in collaboration with 13 Thai restaurants cross Qatar.

The launch, held at Isaan Restaurant, Grand Hyatt Doha Hotel, welcomed over 100 distinguished guests, including representatives from Qatari governmental agencies, members of the diplomatic corps, private sector executives, media representatives, and prominent social media influencers.

During the reception, guests experienced Thai hospitality through live food tastings and cultural performances, offering a preview of what waits diners during Thai Restaurant Week 2025.

On this occasion, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand H E Sira Swangsilpa underlined the broader vision of the initiative,“This project goes beyond dining. It is about inspiring a passion for Thai food, honouring the creativity of Thai restaurants in Qatar, and promoting meaningful cultural exchange between our two countries. The Royal Thai Embassy is committed to further promoting Thai food and culture in Qatar in partnership with our local restaurants and with the support of our Qatari friends. In doing so, we also contribute to Qatar's rich cultural diversity and strengthen the bonds of friendship between our peoples.”

Taking place from August 21 to 31, the Thai Restaurant Week 2025 is the first-ever nationwide Thai food festival in Qatar, involving 13 distinguished Thai restaurants across Qatar. Each restaurant offers specially designed menus at three price points: QR39, QR59, and QR89. These exclusive offerings highlight signature dishes that represent the bold, diverse, and harmonious flavours of Thai cuisine. Whether you prefer spicy, savoury, or sweet - there's something for every palate.

During the week, diners are invited to share their experiences on social media with the hashtag #ThaiWeekQatar. Selected participants will have the chance to win exclusive prizes, including dinning vouchers from: Boba Chill Café, Chx N Rise, Isaan, Pochana Thai, Khaosan, Thai Aroi, Saffron, Thai Kitchen, Thai Snack, TukTuk Saigon, and also luxury hospitality experiences such as stays at Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Waldorf Astoria Bangkok,and Diamond Cliff Resort & Spa Phuket.

The participating restaurants are: Al Sidr, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som; Boba Chill Café; CHX N RISE; Isaan, Grand Hyatt Doha Hotel & Villas; Jasmine Thai Restaurant; Khaosan, Al Jazeera Street; Pattaya Restaurant; Pochana Thai Restaurant; Saffron, Banyan Tree Doha; Thai Aroi; Thai Kitchen, Centara West Bay Hotel & Residences; Thai Snack; and TukTuk Saigon.