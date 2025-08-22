Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three Dilapidated Buildings In Al Wakrah Municipality Razed


2025-08-22 04:00:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Wakrah Municipality, represented by the Maintenance and Demolition Team in coordination with the Mechanical Equipment Department, carried out the demolition of three dilapidated and structurally unsound buildings during the current month of August.

