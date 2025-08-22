Panjshir Governor Calls For Unity, Avoiding Discord
PARAKH (Pajhwok): The governor of central Panjshir has said unity and solidarity are vital for the survival of governments, stressing that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) possesses these qualities ensuring its strength and continuity.
According to a statement from the governor's office, Hafiz Mohammad Agha Hakim, accompanied by officials, visited Paryan district on Thursday to review local problems, proposals and residents' views.
Addressing a public gathering, he underlined that only administrations founded on unity and consensus can endure, adding that the IEA is the outcome of the Afghan people's sacrifices.
He urged citizens to refrain from actions harmful to Islam, the Islamic system and the homeland, and instead contribute to national unity and prioritization of important matters.
Hakim also assured that efforts to provide employment opportunities - especially for youth - were underway.
Meanwhile, Ziaulhaq Hanafi, head of the Panjshir Ulema Council, said the Islamic system stemmed from the people's sacrifices.“This system is not distant from the people; it should be appreciated, and officials must be obeyed,” he added.
Fazl Khuda Mubarez, a local elder, called for more attention to the employment of fresh university graduates, while voicing Paryan residents' support for the IEA.
