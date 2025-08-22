ED, J&K ACB Raid Multiple Locations In Jammu In Connection With Land Fraud
These raids were carried out at locations in Jammu rural areas and the city, including Canal Road, targeting the residences of a personal assistant (PA) to a former minister, a Patwari, and several property dealers.
Official sources said the raids began early morning, and the fraud was done by the revenue officials and some influential people, including the former Minister's PA.
The sources said that the ED launched the operations at nine locations, including eight in Jammu and one in Udhampur. The case is about land grabbing and corruption involving the custodian land.
Sources said the action has been initiated against Pranav Dev Singh, Patwari; Rahul Kai, Patwari; Akeel Ahmed, Naib Tehsildar, and several others.
“The case relates to the alleged illegal transfer and grabbing of the Custodian land, which belongs to evacuees from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, since 2022 onwards. Searches were carried out at residential and office premises of the accused persons to gather evidence of corruption, illegal property transactions, and possible money laundering," said the officials.
The ED case is based on an FIR registered by J&K ACB (Central), which had flagged serious irregularities in land dealings involving government officials and private beneficiaries.
“Custodian land in Jammu has remained under scrutiny for years, with several complaints of fraudulent mutations, encroachments, and misuse of authority by officials in nexus with private parties,”, sources added.
More details were awaited.
The latest ED action is seen as part of a wider crackdown on corruption linked to state land in the region.
The ED on Thursday provisionally attached immovable property worth Rs 77.66 crore in connection with a Rs 200 crore bank loan fraud in which the beneficiaries had done blatant diversion of loan money to create assets beyond the purview of the sanctioned loan by utilising funds meant to be otherwise used for the bona fide purpose.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment