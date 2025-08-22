403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Danube Properties Unlocks Office Ownership with Signature 1% Payment Plan
(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE – August 22, 2025: Danube Properties, one of the UAE’s most trusted and dynamic real estate developers, is once again reshaping the market with the launch of Aspirz by Danube, a landmark mixed-use development located in the heart of Dubai Sports City. In a bold industry-first move, Danube is offering office ownership under its signature 1% monthly payment plan—making it easier than ever for entrepreneurs, SMEs, and investors to own premium commercial real estate in Dubai.
Aspirz by Danube sits on a 37,000 sq. ft plot and rises 40 floors high, thoughtfully designed to accommodate both business and residential communities. The development features 698 units, including 266 customizable office spaces (from floors 2 to 15) and 432 modern hotel apartments (from floors 17 to 40), seamlessly blending work and living in one integrated vertical destination.
“This is a defining moment for the commercial property sector,” said Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group. “By extending our iconic 1% payment plan to office buyers, we’re unlocking a huge opportunity for businesses to stop renting and start owning with unparalleled flexibility. Aspirz isn’t just another project—it’s a reimagination of how Dubai lives and works.”
The office units range from Small, Medium, Large to XL layouts and are ideal for startups, boutique firms, and growing enterprises. Each office can be tailored to business needs, with flexible interior options and access to premium shared facilities.
On the residential side, Aspirz offers a wide array of options including Studio, Flex Studio, 1BHK, Flex 1BHK, 2BHK, Flex 2BHK, and Flex 3BHK apartments. Select convertible units allow for dynamic transformation—for example, a 1-bedroom apartment can be extended into a 3-bedroom layout—catering to families, digital nomads, and long-term investors seeking space efficiency and multi-use versatility.
To enhance everyday life, residents and professionals will enjoy 30+ premium amenities, such as rooftop infinity pools, fitness centers, jogging tracks, outdoor cinemas, BBQ zones, multi-sport courts, wellness areas, and community lounges—bringing together business productivity and holistic well-being.
But what truly sets Aspirz apart is its lifestyle-driven approach to workspace design. Owners and tenants of the office spaces will enjoy access to premium amenities, including:
· A fully equipped gym
· Swimming pools
· Wellness and spa facilities
· A state-of-the-art podcast and content creation studio
· Multi-sport courts and lounges for business networking and relaxation
The project is expected to be completed by Q4 2028, and aligns with Danube Properties’ mission to democratize access to quality real estate through innovation, affordability, and customer-centric design.
About Danube Properties
With 35 successful projects launched to date, including Sparklz, Bayz 102, Timez, and Diamondz, Danube Properties has redefined value-driven development across Dubai. 18 projects have been delivered, with 17 more underway, spanning a total of 25.5 million sq. ft. The brand is known for its strategic locations, world-class amenities, and highly flexible payment plans—now extended to commercial spaces for the first time.
About Danube Group
Founded in 1993 by Rizwan Sajan, Danube Group has grown into one of the Middle East’s most diversified and reputable conglomerates, with verticals in building materials, real estate, hospitality, home décor, and healthcare. With an annual turnover of over USD 2 billion and over 5,000 employees across 44 nationalities, Danube continues to set benchmarks in innovation, quality, and customer value
Aspirz by Danube sits on a 37,000 sq. ft plot and rises 40 floors high, thoughtfully designed to accommodate both business and residential communities. The development features 698 units, including 266 customizable office spaces (from floors 2 to 15) and 432 modern hotel apartments (from floors 17 to 40), seamlessly blending work and living in one integrated vertical destination.
“This is a defining moment for the commercial property sector,” said Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group. “By extending our iconic 1% payment plan to office buyers, we’re unlocking a huge opportunity for businesses to stop renting and start owning with unparalleled flexibility. Aspirz isn’t just another project—it’s a reimagination of how Dubai lives and works.”
The office units range from Small, Medium, Large to XL layouts and are ideal for startups, boutique firms, and growing enterprises. Each office can be tailored to business needs, with flexible interior options and access to premium shared facilities.
On the residential side, Aspirz offers a wide array of options including Studio, Flex Studio, 1BHK, Flex 1BHK, 2BHK, Flex 2BHK, and Flex 3BHK apartments. Select convertible units allow for dynamic transformation—for example, a 1-bedroom apartment can be extended into a 3-bedroom layout—catering to families, digital nomads, and long-term investors seeking space efficiency and multi-use versatility.
To enhance everyday life, residents and professionals will enjoy 30+ premium amenities, such as rooftop infinity pools, fitness centers, jogging tracks, outdoor cinemas, BBQ zones, multi-sport courts, wellness areas, and community lounges—bringing together business productivity and holistic well-being.
But what truly sets Aspirz apart is its lifestyle-driven approach to workspace design. Owners and tenants of the office spaces will enjoy access to premium amenities, including:
· A fully equipped gym
· Swimming pools
· Wellness and spa facilities
· A state-of-the-art podcast and content creation studio
· Multi-sport courts and lounges for business networking and relaxation
The project is expected to be completed by Q4 2028, and aligns with Danube Properties’ mission to democratize access to quality real estate through innovation, affordability, and customer-centric design.
About Danube Properties
With 35 successful projects launched to date, including Sparklz, Bayz 102, Timez, and Diamondz, Danube Properties has redefined value-driven development across Dubai. 18 projects have been delivered, with 17 more underway, spanning a total of 25.5 million sq. ft. The brand is known for its strategic locations, world-class amenities, and highly flexible payment plans—now extended to commercial spaces for the first time.
About Danube Group
Founded in 1993 by Rizwan Sajan, Danube Group has grown into one of the Middle East’s most diversified and reputable conglomerates, with verticals in building materials, real estate, hospitality, home décor, and healthcare. With an annual turnover of over USD 2 billion and over 5,000 employees across 44 nationalities, Danube continues to set benchmarks in innovation, quality, and customer value
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment