TWOPAGES Expands Collaboration Program - Launches New Co-Design Collection

This latest launch illustrates how the program channels diverse design voices, each collaboration adding a distinct perspective to the collection.

Why TWOPAGES Is Doing This

With comfort and personality driving home design trends, curtains are now seen as essential design elements across everyday spaces. No longer just for privacy or insulation, they have become a reflection of personal style in nurseries, living rooms, studios, and home offices.







While many brands look to established names for collaborations, TWOPAGES has chosen a different emphasis. Its Collaboration Program around emerging talents and independent creators whose voices resonate with real homes and evolving lifestyles. Past collaborator Amy Switzer , who spent much of her career behind the scenes, described working with TWOPAGES as a refreshing change, one that recognized her authentic design voice and gave her the freedom to bring it into the spotlight. This approach ensures each collection grows out of lived experience, making the designs feel authentic and relatable rather than staged for showrooms.







In this way, TWOPAGES is actively redefining“curtain culture.” Beyond providing shade, insulation, and privacy, curtains can also embody aesthetics and lifestyle, similar to how fashion serves as an expression of personal identity. The Collaboration Program has therefore become a cornerstone of the brand's growth strategy. It serves not only as a co-design platform but also as a cultural translator, shaping how curtains are understood and appreciated in modern interiors.

As the program expands, the brand's ambition is to establish curtains as lifestyle-defining products: pieces that set the tone for how a home feels, express the values of the people who live there, and anchor interior aesthetics with a significance comparable to furniture or art.

How the Collaboration Program Works

The TWOPAGES Collaboration Program invites creators into the full product development process, from fabric and pattern ideation to final styles and colorways. Partners are chosen for authentic alignment with TWOPAGES' values and design sensibilities, drawing on lived experience rather than follower counts.

The fourth co-design launch, the Britt Bengoechea × TWOPAGES collection, showcases florals, plaids, and heritage-inspired fabrics. Her capsule brings a warm yet versatile aesthetic, designed to complement traditional, transitional, and modern interiors alike.

Next: 10 More Co-Designs and Global Contest Results

Launched in celebration of TWOPAGES' 10th anniversary, the TWOPAGES × Design Contest invites designers and creators worldwide to submit original concepts for future curtain collections. Submissions are currently under review. The top 6 finalists plus a Public Favorite will have their designs produced and sold by TWOPAGES, with royalties and cash awards.







Building on this creator pipeline, 10 additional co-design collaborations are scheduled for the second half of 2025, further expanding TWOPAGES' archive of designer-led collections. Together, the expanded Collaboration Program and the global design contest underline the brand's commitment to fostering an open, sustainable ecosystem of co-creation that will define the next era of curtain aesthetics.







About TWOPAGES

Founded in 2015, TWOPAGES has served more than 600,000 households with high-quality custom curtains . With its own factory and a focus on sustainable fabrics, the brand continues to introduce collections that balance function and style. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, TWOPAGES is expanding through its Collaboration Program and a growing series of designer collaborations, bringing more personalized and lifestyle-driven expressions into window treatments. Guided by the principle of“affordable luxury,” the brand is committed to innovation, sustainable practices, and a global outlook, redefining curtains not just as functional products, but as central elements of home aesthetics.

