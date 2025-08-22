Bitget Wallet Integrates With Base And Aerodrome To Advance Broader Access To Decentralized Finance

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has integrated Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 network incubated by Coinbase. The update includes natively integrating Aerodrome, a top decentralized exchange on Base, enabling users to trade the full spectrum of assets available on Aerodrome in a single, streamlined interface.

A key part of the initiative is Bitget Wallet's native integration of Aerodrome, a decentralized exchange (DEX) on Base and a central hub of the network's DeFi activity. Aerodrome activates a ve(3,3)-style flywheel that fuels sustainable liquidity growth across Base-native assets. It will soon be accessible directly within the Bitget Wallet mobile app, allowing users to swap tokens, earn rewards, and participate in liquidity pools without leaving the wallet. By simplifying how users access DeFi, the integration lowers the barrier to entry and makes Base's onchain financial infrastructure more accessible to everyday users.

"As the essential liquidity hub of Base, Aerodrome regularly delivers the best execution on key assets like cbBTC and cbETH. With this integration, Bitget Wallet gives its users easy in-app access to the top-performing liquidity infrastructure in the Base ecosystem," said Alex Cutler, Contributor of Aerodrome.

"Building on Base goes beyond product integration. It reflects a shared belief in building an onchain ecosystem that anyone can access," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet . "From payments to DeFi and discovery, we're working together to make the onchain experience simple, rewarding, and available to users everywhere."

The upcoming DeFi integration will include support for Base-native assets like cbETH and cbBTC. Bitget Wallet users will soon be able to trade, stake, and manage these assets with one tap - unlocking DeFi yield opportunities without needing to bridge funds or switch platforms. Bitget Wallet's GetGas feature now supports Base, allowing users to cover transaction fees even if they don't hold ETH - a key step toward making DeFi more accessible on Layer 2 networks.

To support user onboarding and exploration, Bitget Wallet is launching a dedicated Base ecosystem zone in its Discover tab. The section features top Base DApps across DeFi, gaming, and infrastructure, with step-by-step guides for new users. Token feeds, real-time prices, and one-tap trading are also included, helping users discover and interact with Base projects more easily.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone - to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance is a MetaDEX designed to serve as Base's essential liquidity hub, combining a powerful liquidity incentive engine, vote-lock governance model, and friendly user experience.

