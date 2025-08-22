Japan-Ghana Foreign Ministers' Meeting

On August 22, commencing at 9:30 a.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Mr. IWAYA Takeshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a Foreign Ministers' meeting with Hon. Mr. Samuel Okudzeto ABLAKWA, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, who is visiting Japan to participate in the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9). The overview of the meeting is as follows:

At the outset, Minister IWAYA expressed his condolences for the deaths of eight people, including the Minister of Defense and the Minister of the Environment, in an accident that occurred in Ghana on August 6. Minister IWAYA also mentioned that it will soon be 100 years since Dr. NOGUCHI Hideyo traveled to Ghana, and expressed his hope that Minister Ablakwa's visit to Japan will serve as an opportunity to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries. In response, Minister Ablakwa expressed his congratulations on the success of TICAD 9 and highly appreciated Japan's efforts in TICAD, including in the field of health. In addition, Minister Ablakwa expressed his desire to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in the international arena, looking ahead to 2027, marking the 100th anniversary of Dr. Hideyo Noguchi's voyage, the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and the 50th anniversary of the dispatch of JICA Overseas Cooperation Volunteers.Minister IWAYA referred to Japan's support in the infrastructure sector and requested cooperation in improving the business environment for the further development of economic relations between the two countries. In response, Minister Ablakwa expressed his gratitude for Japan's support to date, including in the areas of infrastructure and agriculture, and stated his desire to continue working closely with Japan to promote further investment by Japanese companies.The two Ministers exchanged views and concurred in closely working together to respond to various regional and international challenges, including their policies toward North Korea including on the nuclear and missile issues and the abductions issue, as well as the United Nations Security Council reform. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.