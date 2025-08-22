403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cautious Trading Holds Ibovespa In Range Ahead Of Jackson Hole
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa closed Thursday at 134,510.85, down 0.12 percent, after trading between 133,874.43 and 134,836.72 on 15.8 billion reais in turnover.
The Banco Central do Brasil recorded the PTAX reference at 5.4825 reais per dollar for August 21, signaling a firm currency base into today's open.
Global markets remained cautious. The S&P 500 fell 0.40 percent, the Dow declined 0.34 percent, and the Nasdaq dropped 0.34 percent, while Europe's STOXX 600 finished essentially flat at 559.07.
U.S. economic releases showed the flash Composite PMI improving to 55.4 in August, indicating growth, while initial jobless claims rose to 235,000 in the week ending August 16, pointing to some labor-market cooling.
Market leadership rotated beneath the surface. Braskem, Raia Drogasil, Motiva, Engie Brasil, and Embraer gained ground, while Yduqs, Porto, Cemig PN, Auren, and Marfrig posted losses.
The iShares Brazil ETF (EWZ) reported a net asset value of $27.68 on August 21, edging 0.05 percent lower in line with the muted signal from the cash market.
Technical indicators from the daily chart remain balanced. Price sits near the 20-day Bollinger midline, with RSI around 46 and a flat-to-negative MACD suggesting neutral momentum after a mild pullback.
The low of 133,874 sets first support, while 134,837 acts as initial resistance. A cluster of moving averages near 134,700 caps rallies, with deeper support anchored near 130,512.
On the 4-hour chart, RSI near 44 and a softening MACD point to consolidation within bands, consistent with range trading. The yellow NDQ overlay has trended sideways since early August, reflecting weaker cross-market impulses.
Macro fundamentals frame today's risk balance. The PMI expansion indicates resilient U.S. activity, while higher jobless claims introduce caution.
For Brazilian assets, a firm PTAX keeps funding and import costs tight. Thursday's session showed selective rotation rather than broad conviction, as investors held back ahead of monetary policy signals.
The overall picture points to a market marking time before the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole meeting, with narrow trading ranges, firm currency references, and sector dispersion in place of directional momentum.
The Banco Central do Brasil recorded the PTAX reference at 5.4825 reais per dollar for August 21, signaling a firm currency base into today's open.
Global markets remained cautious. The S&P 500 fell 0.40 percent, the Dow declined 0.34 percent, and the Nasdaq dropped 0.34 percent, while Europe's STOXX 600 finished essentially flat at 559.07.
U.S. economic releases showed the flash Composite PMI improving to 55.4 in August, indicating growth, while initial jobless claims rose to 235,000 in the week ending August 16, pointing to some labor-market cooling.
Market leadership rotated beneath the surface. Braskem, Raia Drogasil, Motiva, Engie Brasil, and Embraer gained ground, while Yduqs, Porto, Cemig PN, Auren, and Marfrig posted losses.
The iShares Brazil ETF (EWZ) reported a net asset value of $27.68 on August 21, edging 0.05 percent lower in line with the muted signal from the cash market.
Technical indicators from the daily chart remain balanced. Price sits near the 20-day Bollinger midline, with RSI around 46 and a flat-to-negative MACD suggesting neutral momentum after a mild pullback.
The low of 133,874 sets first support, while 134,837 acts as initial resistance. A cluster of moving averages near 134,700 caps rallies, with deeper support anchored near 130,512.
On the 4-hour chart, RSI near 44 and a softening MACD point to consolidation within bands, consistent with range trading. The yellow NDQ overlay has trended sideways since early August, reflecting weaker cross-market impulses.
Macro fundamentals frame today's risk balance. The PMI expansion indicates resilient U.S. activity, while higher jobless claims introduce caution.
For Brazilian assets, a firm PTAX keeps funding and import costs tight. Thursday's session showed selective rotation rather than broad conviction, as investors held back ahead of monetary policy signals.
The overall picture points to a market marking time before the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole meeting, with narrow trading ranges, firm currency references, and sector dispersion in place of directional momentum.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment