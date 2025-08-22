403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BTC Holds $112K Support As Liquidity Softens Microcaps Swing On Thin Volume
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin slipped 0.54% in the last 24 hours to 113,055.78 USDT. Ethereum eased 0.21% to 4,285.3 USDT. Solana fell 1.99% to 183.16 USDT, while XRP dropped 1.71% to 2.8628 USDT.
Dogecoin lost 2.4% to 0.2172 USDT. Chainlink declined 3.49% to 24.729 USDT. Cardano decreased 2.23% to 0.8532 USDT. The board shows extreme dispersion across smaller caps.
ARIA jumped about 1,310% on limited volume versus majors. MAT rose roughly 71%. BIO gained 27.43%. YZY fell 24.76% after a prior surge.
These moves occurred with modest 24-hour volumes compared with Bitcoin 's 571.14M and Ethereum's 896.76M. The tape therefore signals speculative rotation rather than broad risk demand.
The 4-hour BTC chart shows price riding the lower Bollinger Band. RSI sits in the high 30s, consistent with weak momentum. MACD remains below zero, though the histogram contracts, which often signals waning downside pressure.
Candles stay small near 112k, which suggests sellers meet diminishing follow-through. The 1-day chart frames a pullback within a longer uptrend. Price holds well above the 200-day moving average near 100,602.
However, it trades below a cluster of short-term averages around 114.8k to 115.5k. Daily RSI rests near the low 40s. Daily MACD remains negative, which keeps momentum defensive.
Together, these signals favor range behavior unless price reclaims the moving-average cluster. Support sits around 111.9k to 112.3k on recent intraday lows and the lower Bollinger Band.
Resistance concentrates between 114.8k and 115.5k where the 21- to 50-day averages converge. A daily close above that band would improve trend quality. A decisive close below 111.9k would expose the 108k to 110k area.
The chart's yellow Global Liquidity Index NDQ curve turned down this week and remains below recent peaks. That decline aligns with tighter risk conditions across the last sessions.
Liquidity gauges often guide crypto direction because spot and derivatives markets depend on dollar availability. The curve's downslope therefore helps explain muted bids despite shallow intraday dips.
Majors reflect a mercantile stance by traders. They defend nearby support but avoid chasing breakouts while liquidity weakens. Microcaps move violently because capital concentrates in thinner books.
The market therefore rewards patient entries near support and disciplined exits into resistance. Until liquidity improves and moving-average resistance breaks, price action likely remains rotational.
Dogecoin lost 2.4% to 0.2172 USDT. Chainlink declined 3.49% to 24.729 USDT. Cardano decreased 2.23% to 0.8532 USDT. The board shows extreme dispersion across smaller caps.
ARIA jumped about 1,310% on limited volume versus majors. MAT rose roughly 71%. BIO gained 27.43%. YZY fell 24.76% after a prior surge.
These moves occurred with modest 24-hour volumes compared with Bitcoin 's 571.14M and Ethereum's 896.76M. The tape therefore signals speculative rotation rather than broad risk demand.
The 4-hour BTC chart shows price riding the lower Bollinger Band. RSI sits in the high 30s, consistent with weak momentum. MACD remains below zero, though the histogram contracts, which often signals waning downside pressure.
Candles stay small near 112k, which suggests sellers meet diminishing follow-through. The 1-day chart frames a pullback within a longer uptrend. Price holds well above the 200-day moving average near 100,602.
However, it trades below a cluster of short-term averages around 114.8k to 115.5k. Daily RSI rests near the low 40s. Daily MACD remains negative, which keeps momentum defensive.
Together, these signals favor range behavior unless price reclaims the moving-average cluster. Support sits around 111.9k to 112.3k on recent intraday lows and the lower Bollinger Band.
Resistance concentrates between 114.8k and 115.5k where the 21- to 50-day averages converge. A daily close above that band would improve trend quality. A decisive close below 111.9k would expose the 108k to 110k area.
The chart's yellow Global Liquidity Index NDQ curve turned down this week and remains below recent peaks. That decline aligns with tighter risk conditions across the last sessions.
Liquidity gauges often guide crypto direction because spot and derivatives markets depend on dollar availability. The curve's downslope therefore helps explain muted bids despite shallow intraday dips.
Majors reflect a mercantile stance by traders. They defend nearby support but avoid chasing breakouts while liquidity weakens. Microcaps move violently because capital concentrates in thinner books.
The market therefore rewards patient entries near support and disciplined exits into resistance. Until liquidity improves and moving-average resistance breaks, price action likely remains rotational.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment