Vivo Unveils New MR Headset To Rival Apple Vision Pro And Meta Quest

The first Mixed Reality (MR) headset has been revealed by Chinese phone manufacturer Vivo. The phone, called the Vision Discovery Edition, will compete with gadgets like the Meta Quest 3 and the Apple Vision Pro. Two 8K micro-LED screens are included with the Vivo Vision. This results in a resolution of 3840 x 3552 pixels per eye. Vivo claims that the Vision Explorer Edition has 94 per cent DCI-P3 coverage. Users will have a 180-degree panoramic view, according to the business. A 120-foot virtual screen that can be moved will be available to users up front. Gestures may be used to operate the headgear. Additionally, the Vivo Vision will employ 1.5-degree accuracy eye tracking.

The headset weighs 398 grammes, which is significantly less than the 600+ grammes of the Apple Vision Pro. Magnesium alloy components are used in the construction of the Vision Explorer Edition to assist reduce weight. MR headset dimensions are 40 mm thick and 83 mm height.

The Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor powers the Vivo Vision Discovery Edition. The phone manufacturer claims that the CPU performs 2.5 times better than the one from the previous iteration. Vivo's OriginOS Vision powers it. The headset is being marketed by the business as an entertainment gadget. Features specifically designed for sports streaming and real-time match info are available. Vivo has also collaborated on content with companies like Sony Pictures Television and Red Bull Austria.

Price and Availability

With the Vision Discovery Edition, Vivo has adopted a new strategy. The headset won't be available for purchase right now. Instead, starting on August 22, consumers can register for headset trials. Visitors will be able to test out the technology at 12 locations located around key Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai. Preorders have started, though.

The Vision Vision Discovery Edition's price has not yet been disclosed by Vivo. Vivo officials have suggested that the headgear would cost about 10,000 yuan, which is equivalent to $1,395 or Rs 1,21,599, according to Gizmochina. Such a cost would be significantly less than the $3499 (about Rs 3,05,307) price tag of the Apple Vision Pro. In contrast, Meta Quest 3 costs $499, or around Rs 43,538, to purchase.