Bengaluru Festival Special Trains: SWR Announces Services To Bidar, Coastal Karnataka For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Bengaluru: To ease passenger rush during the upcoming festive season, South Western Railway (SWR) has announced special train services from Bengaluru to multiple destinations across India. These trains will operate during Ganesha Chaturthi, Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, connecting Bengaluru to cities in Karnataka as well as major hubs in states like Tamil Nadu, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. Railway officials stated that the initiative aims to provide more travel options, reduce congestion on regular trains, and ensure smoother festive journeys for lakhs of passengers.

Bengaluru–Bidar Special Train



Train No. 06549 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru on August 26 at 9:15 pm and arrive in Bidar at 11:30 am the next day.

Train No. 06550 will depart from Bidar on August 27 at 2:30 pm, reaching SMVT Bengaluru at 4:30 am the following day. The train will run with 22 coaches and stop at Yelahanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir, Wadi, Shahabad, Kalaburagi, and Humnabad in both directions.

Mysuru–Tirunelveli Special Train



Train No. 06241 will depart from Mysuru on August 26 at 8:15 pm, arriving at Tirunelveli at 10:50 am the next day.

Train No. 06242 will depart from Tirunelveli on August 27 at 3:40 pm, reaching Mysuru at 5:50 am the following day. The train, with 20 coaches, will run via Bengaluru and halt at Mandya, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cantonment, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, and Satur.

Bengaluru–Madgaon Special Train



Train No. 06569 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru on August 26 at 1:00 pm arriving in Madgaon at 5:30 am the next day.

Train No. 06570 will leave Madgaon on August 27 at 6:30 am, reaching SMVT Bengaluru at 11:40 pm the same day. The train will run with 16 coaches and stop at Chikbanavar, Kunigal, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur, Bantwal, Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Kundapura, Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna Road, and Karwar.

Yeshwantpur–Dhanbad Weekly Express Special



Train No. 06563 will depart from Yeshwantpur every Saturday from August 23 to December 27 at 7:30 am, reaching Dhanbad at 11:00 am on Monday.

Train No. 06564 will depart from Dhanbad every Monday from August 25 to December 29 at 8:45 pm, reaching Yesvantpur at 9:30 pm on Wednesday. Both trains will make 19 trips in each direction.

Bengaluru–Lucknow Weekly Express Special



Train No. 06529 will leave SMVT Bengaluru every Monday from August 25 to November 3 at 7:00 pm, reaching Gomati Nagar (Lucknow) at 11:30 pm on Thursday.

Train No. 06530 will depart from Gomati Nagar every Friday from August 29 to November 7 at 12:20 am, arriving at SMVT Bengaluru at 8:15 am on Monday. Both services will run 12 trips in each direction.