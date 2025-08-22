UP SHOCKER! Domestic Help Caught Urinating On Utensils In Viral Video, Arrested (WATCH)
A disturbing video of a domestic help allegedly urinating on utensils while cleaning them at a house in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor has gone viral on social media. The accused woman has been arrested by the police. The incident came to light after a video of the woman, identified as Samantra, was circulated on social media. In the purported clip, she can be seen urinating on the utensils while washing them.
घरेलू महिला नौकरानी ने रसोई में बर्तनों पर छिड़क रही थी पेशाब---CCTV में कैद हुई ये घिनौनी हरकत तब पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत में, ऐसा क्यों किया ये बताने से किया इंकार...वायरल वीडियो बिजनौर जिला, उत्तर प्रदेश का बताया जा रहा है... twitter/Q21XRmoeKp
- आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) August 21, 2025
Station House Officer (SHO) of Nagina Police Station, Sanjay Kumar, said the woman was arrested after the video surfaced on Thursday.
"Police have registered a case against her under and further investigations are underway," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment