Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UP SHOCKER! Domestic Help Caught Urinating On Utensils In Viral Video, Arrested (WATCH)

2025-08-22 03:13:32
A disturbing video of a domestic help allegedly urinating on utensils while cleaning them at a house in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor has gone viral on social media. The accused woman has been arrested by the police. The incident came to light after a video of the woman, identified as Samantra, was circulated on social media. In the purported clip, she can be seen urinating on the utensils while washing them.

 

घरेलू महिला नौकरानी ने रसोई में बर्तनों पर छिड़क रही थी पेशाब---CCTV में कैद हुई ये घिनौनी हरकत तब पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत में, ऐसा क्यों किया ये बताने से किया इंकार...वायरल वीडियो बिजनौर जिला, उत्तर प्रदेश का बताया जा रहा है... twitter/Q21XRmoeKp

- आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) August 21, 2025

Station House Officer (SHO) of Nagina Police Station, Sanjay Kumar, said the woman was arrested after the video surfaced on Thursday.

"Police have registered a case against her under and further investigations are underway," he said.

