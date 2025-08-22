Trump's Trade Advisor Peter Navarro SLAMS India Over Russian Oil Imports

Trump's former trade adviser Peter Navarro blasted India for buying Russian crude, calling it 'nonsense' and branding India a 'laundromat for Moscow.' He accused refiners of profiteering, fueling Russia's war, and warned of harsher U.S. tariffs. India, however, defended its energy choices as sovereign and necessary.

