'Make DC Safe Again!' Trump Rallies National Guard & Police In Washington

President Donald Trump addressed National Guard troops and law enforcement in Washington, D.C., vowing to restore order. Praising officers for their service, he promised a crackdown on crime and said D.C. would soon be 'the safest, cleanest capital in the world.'

