Order Win Fuels Texmaco Rail Rally, But Stock Still At Half Its Peak: SEBI Analyst

2025-08-22 03:13:30
Texmaco Rail & Engineering gained 2% on Friday after the company secured a significant order worth ₹103 crore from Leap Grain Rail Logistics, boosting investor sentiment. 

Texmaco Rail shares have gained for the fifth straight session. 

The South-based company, Leap Grain Rail's order is for the supply of specially designed BCBFG wagons along with BVCM Brake Van to be delivered within 10 months.

In recent order wins, the company has bagged several orders from the Railway Ministry as well as Ultratech Cement and Transport Corporation of India. In June, it had secured a massive order from Cameroon. 

Analyst Take 

SEBI-registered analyst Akhilesh Jat noted that despite the order win and recent momentum, the stock is still trading below 50% of its all-time high, leaving investors closely tracking its turnaround story.

On the financial front, the company reported a sharp 50% year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated profit for Q1FY26 at ₹30 crore, compared to ₹59.8 crore last year. Revenue also fell 16.3% to ₹910.6 crore. 

What Is The Retail Mood?

However, data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment has moved from 'neutral' to 'bearish' a day ago.

Texmaco sentiment and message volume on Aug 22 as of 11:20 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

Texmaco shares have lost 25% year-to-date (YTD).

