DK Shivakumar Sings RSS Anthem 'Namaste Sada Vatsale' Inside Karnataka Assembly Video Goes Viral (Watch)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar surprised many in the state assembly after he was seen singing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem“Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome.” The moment, caught on camera during the ongoing monsoon session, quickly went viral on social media.

Congress Leader, Yet Singing RSS Anthem

Shivakumar's action drew attention as he is a senior Congress leader, and the Congress party has historically been one of the strongest critics of the RSS, which is often described as the ideological parent of the BJP. The unusual sight of a Congress veteran reciting the anthem sparked political chatter across Karnataka and beyond.

#WATCH | Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar recited a few lines from the RSS anthem in the Karnataka Assembly yesterdayThis happened as BJP MLA R Ashok in the Karnataka Assembly emphasised, pointing towards Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, that the Karnataka Government should take... twitter/yx4Rdrb5AG

Past Links With RSS Shakhas

Shivakumar clarified that his recital had no political undertone, recalling that he had attended RSS shakhas during his school days in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar area. He emphasised that his Congress identity remains unchanged.

Shivakumar Dismisses Political Angle

Addressing speculation, Shivakumar said:“I am a Congressman for life!”

"I am a born Congressman; my blood, my life, everything is here. I know my friends and I know my opponents, and I understand them with clarity of thought. The RSS and BJP must reflect on their own history and ties, but let there be no doubt – I stand only with the Congress. I will live and lead for the Congress Party with all my heart and soul."

BJP's Reaction To The Incident

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) quickly reacted. National spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari took to X (formerly Twitter), posting: "Namaste Sada Vatsale Matribhume. DK Shivakumar seen singing the RSS anthem yesterday in the Karnataka assembly. Rahul Gandhi & close aides of Gandhi Vadra family straight into ICU/Coma mode now."