Saturn-Sun Shadashtak Yoga: Impacts On Cancer, Sagittarius, And Aquarius In August 2025

The Shadashtak Yoga formed by the conjunction of Saturn and Sun is said to have negative impacts on certain zodiac signs. Let's explore this further.

In Vedic astrology, planetary movements and their relationships have significant impacts on human life. Among these, Shadashtak Yoga is an important and challenging astrological event. This Yoga occurs when two planets are placed in the sixth and eighth houses from each other or when two planets are 150 degrees apart. On August 23, 2025, Shadashtak Yoga is formed between the Sun and Saturn, which may pose challenges for some zodiac signs. In this article, we will explore the impacts of this Yoga, the affected zodiac signs, and the remedies.

In Vedic astrology, Shadashtak Yoga is a challenging configuration formed when two planets are placed in the sixth and eighth houses from each other. This Yoga is generally known to create tension, obstacles, and unexpected problems. Since the Sun and Saturn have a natural enmity towards each other, the Shadashtak Yoga formed by them will have very intense impacts.

The Sun represents the soul, self-confidence, and leadership. At the same time, Saturn reflects discipline, hard work, and karmic reactions. This configuration of these two planets can create stress, reduced decision-making ability, and financial or relationship problems.

On August 23, 2025, the Sun will be in Leo, while Saturn will be in Pisces. This configuration creates Shadashtak Yoga as Saturn is in the sixth house from the Sun, and the Sun is in the eighth house from Saturn.

As the Sun is placed in the ascendant (first house) of Cancer, this Yoga can reduce the self-confidence of Cancer natives. There may be hesitation in making important decisions. Obstacles may arise in professional and personal life. In particular, there is a possibility of conflicts or misunderstandings with superiors. Health problems, especially stress and digestive issues, may occur. Offer Arghya (water) to the Sun every morning. Chant the mantra "Om Surya Bhagavane Potri" 108 times. Perform milk abhishekam to Lord Shiva.

Since the Sun is in the eighth house of Sagittarius, this sign may experience financial loss, unexpected expenses, and problems in monetary transactions. Misunderstandings or resentment may arise in relationships. It is essential to be careful while driving or traveling, as there are risks of accidents. Donate black sesame seeds and black cloth on Saturdays. Chant the mantra "Om Shanaishcharaya Namah" 108 times. Avoid travel or be very cautious.

As the Sun is in the sixth house of Aquarius, this sign may experience conflicts or problems with siblings. There may be obstacles in the profession, especially disagreements with colleagues at the workplace. Attention is needed to health, especially as problems related to eyes and back may arise. Donate wheat and copper items every Sunday. Perform Surya Namaskar or engage in yoga. Offer betel leaf garland to Lord Hanuman and worship.

The Shadashtak Yoga formed by Saturn and Sun on August 23, 2025, may pose challenges, especially for Cancer, Sagittarius, and Aquarius. While the impacts of this Yoga can create stress, financial loss, and relationship problems, its negative effects can be mitigated through proper remedies and cautious actions. With the guidance of astrology, one can navigate this period with patience and awareness, creating positive changes in life.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.