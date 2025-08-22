Celebrating Changemakers At The Impact Educators Awards 2025

On 2nd August 2025, the MCMR Complex in Powai resonated with applause as the Impact Educators Awards (IEA) 2025, organized by the Maxx Social Welfare Foundation (MSWF), celebrated educators and changemakers shaping young minds across diverse fields.

Purpose and Vision

The event began with a welcome address by Ms. Vidya Balkhande, Director of MSWF, whose initiatives have empowered underserved communities through education, sports, women empowerment, and mind sports. Under her leadership, MSWF has championed programs like DefendHer (self-defense for women), Empower Her (skill-based training), Championing Minds (chess, mental math, Rubik's Cube), Future Champions League (Sports), and the IEA itself. Her words set the tone for a day dedicated to gratitude and inspiration.

Recognizing Educators Beyond Classrooms

The IEA Awards honor individuals who go beyond conventional teaching to create inclusive, skill-based ecosystems for children. Categories included Lifetime Achievement, Innovative Educator, Community Impact, Holistic Development, Women in Leadership, Inclusive Education Pioneer, and specialist awards in Sports, Martial Arts, Performing Arts, and Mind Sports. Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the awards recognize grassroots heroes nurturing resilience, creativity, and social awareness among youth.

Dignitaries and Guests

The ceremony featured eminent personalities across education, sports, technology, and social impact. Among them were:

Acharya Ravindra Manjrekar, President of the Indian Institute of Martial Arts, preserving traditional combat arts.

Ganesh Devrukhkar, Dronacharya Awardee for his contributions to Mallakhamb.

Sahar Shaikh, youth activist and advocate for urban transformation and women empowerment.

Farida Thakur, Co-Founder of LexiQuest, innovating vocabulary learning.

Yatish Bangera, Director of Bombay Judo Club, mentor and administrator in judo.

Anju Ahluwalia, President of Rotary Club of Bombay Powai, driving community initiatives.

Sanjay Thakur, corporate leader at Miele India, promoting ethical leadership and mentorship.

Their presence added prestige, with each sharing insights that inspired the audience.

Keynote Voices

Vaibhav Goyal, Board Advisor at MSWF and CEO of Predixion AI, delivered the keynote, highlighting the role of ethical AI and structured thinking in education. He emphasized that today's educators are“engineering futures” through empathy and discipline.

Anil Pandey, another MSWF Advisor and leading corporate strategist, spoke on leadership that blends purpose with community innovation.

A Collective Celebration

With over 300 nominations and 50 awardees, the event showcased changemakers ranging from Rubik's Cube educators to sports coaches. Performances by young artists, heartfelt awardee speeches, and warm exchanges reinforced the sense of community. As Vidya Balkhande noted in her closing:

“Every educator here is a torchbearer. Through them, we honor not just individuals-but the ripple effects they create in countless lives.”

The IEA Awards 2025 proved to be more than a ceremony-it was a movement celebrating education as empowerment. By spotlighting diverse mentors and innovators, MSWF reaffirmed its mission to inspire, empower, and build a brighter future for India's youth.