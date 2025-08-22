Gold Price DROPS Today On August 22: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City
Gold prices have fallen compared to yesterday. Find out the new prices of 22 and 24 carat gold in various cities including Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai
Gold prices are volatile. Sometimes they reach lakhs of rupees, and sometimes they fall. This number changes daily. For the last few months, the price of gold has been increasing gradually. Although there have been occasional drops in price, they haven't been significant. Today, the price of gold has changed again. The price has decreased quite a bit compared to yesterday. Take a quick look at the gold prices in different cities.
Today's Gold Rates in Kolkata:
22 Carat - ₹9,215 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,053 per gram
Yesterday's Gold Rates in Kolkata:
22 Carat - ₹9,230 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,075 per gram
Today's Gold Rates in Chennai:
22 Carat - ₹9,215 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,053 per gram
Today's Gold Rates in Mumbai:
22 Carat - ₹9,215 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,053 per gram
Today's Gold Rates in Ahmedabad:
22 Carat - ₹9,220 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,054 per gram
Today's Gold Rates in Kerala:
22 Carat - ₹9,215 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,053 per gram
Today's Gold Rates in Delhi:
22 Carat - ₹9,230 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,068 per gram
Today's Gold Rates in Bangalore:
22 Carat - ₹9,215 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,053 per gram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment