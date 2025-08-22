Gold Price DROPS Today On August 22: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

Gold prices have fallen compared to yesterday. Find out the new prices of 22 and 24 carat gold in various cities including Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai

Gold prices are volatile. Sometimes they reach lakhs of rupees, and sometimes they fall. This number changes daily. For the last few months, the price of gold has been increasing gradually. Although there have been occasional drops in price, they haven't been significant. Today, the price of gold has changed again. The price has decreased quite a bit compared to yesterday. Take a quick look at the gold prices in different cities.

Today's Gold Rates in Kolkata:

22 Carat - ₹9,215 per gram

24 Carat - ₹10,053 per gram

Yesterday's Gold Rates in Kolkata:

22 Carat - ₹9,230 per gram

24 Carat - ₹10,075 per gram

Today's Gold Rates in Chennai:

22 Carat - ₹9,215 per gram

24 Carat - ₹10,053 per gram

Today's Gold Rates in Mumbai:

22 Carat - ₹9,215 per gram

24 Carat - ₹10,053 per gram

Today's Gold Rates in Ahmedabad:

22 Carat - ₹9,220 per gram

24 Carat - ₹10,054 per gram

Today's Gold Rates in Kerala:

22 Carat - ₹9,215 per gram

24 Carat - ₹10,053 per gram

Today's Gold Rates in Delhi:

22 Carat - ₹9,230 per gram

24 Carat - ₹10,068 per gram

Today's Gold Rates in Bangalore:

22 Carat - ₹9,215 per gram

24 Carat - ₹10,053 per gram