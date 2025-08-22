Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alia Bhatt Takes Break From Work, Enjoys Beach Getaway With Sister Shaheen And Mom Soni

Even the busiest stars need a break now and then, and Alia Bhatt is no exception. The actress took some well-deserved time off from her packed schedule and jetted off for a beach holiday with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and mother, Soni Razdan. The getaway was all about sunshine, sandy shores, workouts, and plenty of quality time with loved ones. Shaheen took to her Instagram to give fans a peek into their vacation by sharing a series of pictures of the pictures shows Alia, Soni, Shaheen, and Shaheen's friend, fitness coach Ishaan Mehra, smiling happily for the camera. Alia looked fresh and relaxed in a blue-and-white floral maxi dress, paired with a chic black handbag. Beside her, Soni kept it elegant in a cream outfit with bold floral prints. Other pictures included a happy selfie, a glimpse of their gym sessions, and shots of the clear waters and beaches captioned the post "Island Interlude," perfectly summing up their tropical break a look:

 On the work front, Alia has an exciting year ahead. She will be seen in YRF's 'Alpha' alongside Sharvari. The actress is also gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut 'Saawariya'.While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.'

