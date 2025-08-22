Openai To Open First India Office In Delhi, Kickstarts Hiring Drive

ChatGPT parent OpenAI will open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, deepening its push in its second-largest market by user numbers. Microsoft-backed OpenAI said in a statement provided to Reuters that it has become a legal organisation in India and has started employing a local workforce. ChatGPT's most important market is India, where it just last week introduced its most affordable monthly package, priced at $4.60, to reach the country's roughly one billion internet users.

While details on the office's exact location in New Delhi are yet to be confirmed, OpenAI has officially established an entity in India and has begun hiring a dedicated local team. This team will also focus on strengthening relationships with local partners, governments, businesses, developers, and academic institutions.

It will also allow OpenAI to better serve its users in India, including the millions of students, educators, professionals, and developers who use OpenAI's tools to learn, be more creative, and solve problems for themselves and others.

"Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India," Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said in a statement.

This expansion underscores India's global leadership in AI, its thriving AI ecosystem, and the growing demand for OpenAI's advanced AI tools among people, developers, and businesses across the country.

Rivals like Google's Gemini and AI startup Perplexity, who have both introduced products that make their sophisticated plans free for a large number of customers in the market, pose a serious threat to the firm in India.

According to recently released market data released by OpenAI on Friday, India has the highest number of student users on ChatGPT, with weekly active users having doubled over the previous 12 months.