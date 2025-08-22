On Camera, Constable Slaps, Drags, Tries To Push Passenger Out Of Train RPF Clarifies (WATCH)
A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable has been accused of trying to push a passenger out of a train, after a video of the incident was shared on social media. The viral clip shows the officer slapping a young man, dragging him towards the open door and trying to push him out, as other passengers can be heard objecting.
According to reports, the man was allegedly travelling without a ticket. However, instead of issuing a fine or removing him at the next station, the officer allegedly forced him towards the exit.
दिल दहला देने वाला वीडियो! भारतीय पुलिस ने निर्दोष शख्स को ट्रेन से बाहर फेंकने की कोशिश 🚨@CMOfficeUP @RailMinIndia @RahulGandhi @timesofindia @htTweets @rpbreakingnews twitter/cZalJU1LLp
- Nehal (@nehal076) August 19, 2025
RPF Issues Clarification
The RPF later issued a statement stating that the incident occurred on August 18, 2025, at Delhi Sarai Rohilla station. According to the force, the train had stopped after the chain was pulled, and the constable only tried to remove the passenger when he failed to provide identification. The train was at the platform at that time, it said rejecting claims that the man was about to be pushed from a moving train.
Officials said the constable has been moved to the RPF Reserve Line at Daya Basti and a divisional-level inquiry is underway.
