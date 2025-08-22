New Railway Luggage Rules On The Anvil? Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals What's Exactly Happening

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several news reports have suggested that Indian Railways is planning to roll out a pilot project at key railway stations across India to regulate baggage policy and boost station revenue. The move, according to the reports, is aimed to regulate baggage policy across railway stations, mirroring the one already in place at airports. Also Read | Mid-cap railway stock jumps 4% on this order book update amid weak stock market But Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called all these reports 'absolute fake news'. During an interview with a news channel, Vaishnaw said that the luggage rules had existed in railways for decades. “Someone picked the already existing rules and did stories on them. It is absolute fake news. The rules have been there for decades,” Viashnaw said in the interview.

How much luggage is allowed on trains? ClassFree AllowanceMarginal allowanceMaximum quantity permitted AC First Class 70 Kgs 15 Kgs 150 Kgs AC 2-Tier sleeper/First class 50 Kgs 10 Kgs 100 Kgs AC 3-tier sleeper/AC chair car 40 Kgs 10 Kgs 40 Kgs Sleeper class 40 Kgs 10 Kgs 80 Kgs Second class 35 Kgs 10 Kgs 70 Kgs

What are the rules?

Indian Railways specifies free personal luggage allowances, based on travel class, allowing 70kg in AC First Class, 50kg in AC 2 tier, 40 kg in AC 3 Tier, and 35 kg in Second class or general compartments and second class sitting, according to Indian Railways Passenger Reservation Enquiry (table above).

| Indian Railways eases return trip with 'Road Trip Package' ahead of Diwali

Though some leeway is given, normally exceeding prescribed limits incurs fines, which can be 1.5 times what the passenger would pay at the station for excess standard luggage.

Absolute fake news. The rules have been there for decades.

India has the world's largest and busiest railway network. Indian Railways serves as a lifeline for millions of travellers daily.



Existing luggage rules in Indian Railways have not changed and are based on travel class.

Exceeding luggage limits incurs fines, which can be significant. The confusion arose from misinterpretations of pre-existing regulations.

Key Takeaways