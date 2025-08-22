New Railway Luggage Rules On The Anvil? Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals What's Exactly Happening
|AC First Class
|70 Kgs
|15 Kgs
|150 Kgs
|AC 2-Tier sleeper/First class
|50 Kgs
|10 Kgs
|100 Kgs
|AC 3-tier sleeper/AC chair car
|40 Kgs
|10 Kgs
|40 Kgs
|Sleeper class
|40 Kgs
|10 Kgs
|80 Kgs
|Second class
|35 Kgs
|10 Kgs
|70 Kgs
Indian Railways specifies free personal luggage allowances, based on travel class, allowing 70kg in AC First Class, 50kg in AC 2 tier, 40 kg in AC 3 Tier, and 35 kg in Second class or general compartments and second class sitting, according to Indian Railways Passenger Reservation Enquiry (table above).Also Read | Indian Railways eases return trip with 'Road Trip Package' ahead of Diwali
Though some leeway is given, normally exceeding prescribed limits incurs fines, which can be 1.5 times what the passenger would pay at the station for excess standard luggage.Absolute fake news. The rules have been there for decades.
India has the world's largest and busiest railway network. Indian Railways serves as a lifeline for millions of travellers daily.Key Takeaways
- Existing luggage rules in Indian Railways have not changed and are based on travel class. Exceeding luggage limits incurs fines, which can be significant. The confusion arose from misinterpretations of pre-existing regulations.
