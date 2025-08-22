Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JK Governor Manoj Sinha's STERN Action: Two Govt Employees Terminated For Terror Links To Lashkar-E-Taiba

JK Governor Manoj Sinha's STERN Action: Two Govt Employees Terminated For Terror Links To Lashkar-E-Taiba


2025-08-22 03:12:59
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on 22 August took stern action by terminating two government employees for terror links to Lashkar-e-Taiba, invoking Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution.

The probe revealed that Khurshid Ahmed Rather, a teacher in Karnah, Kupwara and Siyad Ahmad Khan, Assistant Stockman (Sheep Husbandry Dept) in Keran, Kupwara, were working for terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and law enforcement and intelligence agencies had gathered incriminating material evidence against them.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

