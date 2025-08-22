Hair And Scalp Care Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global hair and scalp care market is experiencing robust growth, largely fueled by rising consumer demand for premium, specialized products that address issues such as dandruff, hair thinning, and scalp irritation. There is a noticeable shift toward advanced formulations featuring ingredients like biotin, caffeine, and peptides, often inspired by professional salon treatments. Social media influencers and celebrity endorsements significantly influence trends and boost product visibility, particularly among younger consumers.

Moreover, the growing interest in men's grooming is creating fresh opportunities for brands, with an increasing number of men looking for products that promote hair density and nourish the scalp. The trend toward premiumization is especially strong in urban areas, where consumers prefer dermatologist-recommended, high-performance products. Together, these factors point to a broader movement toward holistic, results-driven, and lifestyle-integrated hair and scalp care solutions.

Market Dynamics Rising hair-related issues treatment drives the global market

The growing incidence of hair and scalp-related issues is a key aspect propelling the global market forward. Contributing elements such as environmental pollution, stress, inadequate nutrition, hormonal imbalances, and excessive use of styling products are leading to common conditions like hair thinning, dandruff, and scalp irritation. As a result, consumers are becoming increasingly conscious and proactive in seeking out preventive care and specialized treatments.

For example, the National Council on Aging (NCOA) notes that nearly 50% of men worldwide experience noticeable hair thinning or loss by the age of 50, primarily due to androgenetic alopecia. Similarly, the Cleveland Clinic highlights that more than 40% of women exhibit visible signs of hair loss by the age of 40.

This rise in hair-related challenges has encouraged both established companies and emerging brands to develop targeted, scientifically supported solutions for hair and scalp care.

Customization demand creates tremendous opportunities

The rising demand for personalized beauty and grooming experiences is transforming the global market landscape. Consumers now prefer products specifically designed to suit their individual hair types, textures, scalp conditions, and lifestyle needs. In response, companies are increasingly adopting technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to deliver customized offerings.

For example, in July 2025, GHD introduced its AI-powered CurlFinder tool, which provides users with a visually interactive quiz to recommend styling tools based on their hair texture, curl preferences, and styling objectives. This tool replicates a salon-like consultation, reinforcing GHD's leadership in AI-driven hair technology.

This shift toward personalization is spurring innovation in both product development and digital engagement, opening up new revenue opportunities. Custom-tailored solutions also boost customer satisfaction and loyalty, minimize product returns, and cater to the growing demand for effective and inclusive hair care products.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific hair and scalp care market is witnessing robust growth driven by the surging disposable incomes, urbanization, and heightened awareness of personal grooming. Countries like China, India, South Korea, and Japan are at the forefront of this surge. For instance, India's natural hair care segment is booming, with brands like Mamaearth and Forest Essentials gaining traction due to consumer preference for Ayurvedic and chemical-free products.

Meanwhile, South Korea continues to innovate with scalp-focused treatments, including microbiome-balancing shampoos and exfoliating scalp serums, fueled by K-beauty trends. E-commerce platforms such as Tmall, Nykaa, and Lazada have also accelerated market accessibility, especially post-pandemic. Moreover, growing concerns over hair loss due to pollution in cities like Beijing and Delhi have increased demand for anti-hair fall products. Regional consumers are also embracing customized hair care solutions, supported by AI diagnostics and virtual consultations.

The global hair and scalp care market size was valued at USD 103.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 109.48 billion in 2025 to reach USD 176.35 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product type, the global hair and scalp care market is segmented into shampoo, conditioner, hair oils & serums, hair masks & treatments, scalp treatments & exfoliants, hair colorants & dyes, and others. The shampoo segment held a dominant market share.

By gender, the market is categorized into male, female, and unisex.

By application, the segmentation includes hair loss/thinning, dandruff & scalp irritation, dry & damaged hair, oily hair & scalp, color-treated hair, anti-aging (greying hair & scalp rejuvenation), and others.

By distribution channel, the market is divided into offline and online. The offline segment dominated the market. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

In August 2025, Jennifer Aniston's LolaVie launched Powder Perfect Dry Shampoo, a talc-free, aerosol-free formula designed to absorb oil, add volume, and refresh hair instantly. The product reflects the brand's clean beauty ethos and multitasking approach, offering consumers a high-performance solution for scalp care and hair styling in one convenient application.

By Product TypeShampooConditionerHair Oils & SerumsHair Masks & TreatmentsScalp Treatments & ExfoliantsHair Colorants & DyesOthersBy GenderMaleFemaleUnisexBy ApplicationHair Loss / ThinningDandruff & Scalp IrritationDry & Damaged HairOily Hair & ScalpColor-treated HairAnti-aging (Greying Hair & Scalp Rejuvenation)OthersBy Distribution ChannelOfflineOnline