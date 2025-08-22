Hair Serum Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global hair serum market is experiencing robust growth fueled by rapid innovation and product diversification. Manufacturers are introducing advanced formulations enriched with ingredients like keratin, biotin, peptides, and argan oil, designed to address specific needs such as frizz management, heat protection, and hair strengthening.

Rising disposable incomes, especially in emerging nations, are encouraging consumers to opt for premium and salon-quality haircare solutions. The proliferation of e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands has further enhanced product accessibility, offering a broad range of serums in various formulations and price points.

Additionally, the expanding men's grooming sector is boosting market growth, with dedicated serums targeting scalp health, hair thickening, and styling. The impact of social media, celebrity endorsements, and beauty influencers continues to accelerate consumer adoption, firmly establishing hair serums as a staple in global daily haircare routines.

Market Dynamics Rising consumer awareness about hair health and damage prevention drives the global market

The global market is being strongly influenced by the rising consumer focus on hair health, scalp care, and preventing damage. Issues such as pollution, frequent heat styling, chemical treatments, and poor nutrition are leading to problems like hair thinning, breakage, and loss of luster, driving demand for effective hair care products.

For example, data from the National Council on Aging (NCOA) indicates that nearly 50% of men worldwide experience noticeable hair loss or thinning by age 50, largely due to androgenetic alopecia. Likewise, the Cleveland Clinic notes that more than 40% of women show visible symptoms of hair loss by age 40.

This heightened awareness is encouraging consumers to adopt preventive solutions, with hair serums, offering protection, nourishment, and repair-becoming an integral part of daily grooming habits.

Development of eco-friendly, sustainable, and refillable packaging creates tremendous opportunities

The rise of eco-friendly, sustainable, and refillable packaging in the serum market presents notable growth opportunities, fueled by growing consumer preference for environmentally responsible products. Many brands are adopting biodegradable materials, recycled plastics, and glass packaging to minimize environmental impact and attract eco-conscious customers.

In June 2025, L'Oréal launched a global initiative, #JoinTheRefillMovement, to promote refillable packaging across its haircare, skincare, and fragrance portfolios. The brand reports that these refill pouches can cut plastic usage by up to 80% and reduce packaging intensity by up to 70%. Examples include Lancôme fragrance refills and Garnier Ultra Doux haircare pouches, which contribute to substantial material and plastic savings.

This strategy not only aligns with global sustainability objectives but also enables brands to stand out in the highly competitive personal care industry.

Regional Analysis

The European hair serum market is witnessing robust growth, driven by a rising preference for premium, natural, and multifunctional formulations. Consumers in countries like France, Germany, and the UK are increasingly opting for serums enriched with botanical extracts, argan oil, and keratin to combat damage from frequent styling and environmental stressors. The trend toward clean beauty is strong, with brands such as Garnier's“Fructis Hair Food Serum” and L'Oréal Paris's“Elvive Extraordinary Oil” offering silicone-free and vegan-certified options.

Furthermore, e-commerce channels, particularly in Western Europe, are expanding rapidly through platforms like Lookfantastic and Sephora EU, enabling niche and D2C brands to penetrate the market. Additionally, sustainability is a major purchase driver, with brands adopting refillable bottles and recyclable packaging to appeal to eco-conscious European consumers, aligning with the EU's Green Deal policies.

The global hair serum market size was valued at USD 1.16 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 1.24 billion in 2025 to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

The global hair serum market is segmented by product type into hair treatment serum and hair styling serum. The hair treatment serum segment dominated the market.

By nature, the market is divided into synthetic hair serum and natural & organic hair serum. The synthetic hair serum segment held the largest share.

By gender, it is segmented into women, men, and unisex. The women segment led the market.

By distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, pharmacy & drug stores, online retail, and others. The pharmacy & drug store segment was dominant. Europe is the highest shareholder in the global market.

L'Oréal S.A.The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)Unilever PLCKao CorporationMoroccanoil Israel Ltd.Vogue International LLCEstée Lauder Companies Inc.John Paul Mitchell SystemsBriogeoOlaplex Holdings, Inc.

In August 2025, Virtue Labs launched its Overnight Scalp and Hair Elixir, gaining attention after Jennifer Garner endorsed it for delivering luminous, thick hair. Formulated with Alpha Keratin 60KU, peptides, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and prebiotics, the serum nourishes the scalp, strengthens strands, and promotes growth, reflecting rising demand for premium, science-backed haircare solutions.

By Product TypeHair Treatment SerumHair Fall ControlHair GrowthDandruff ControlScalp RepairOthersHair Styling SerumFrizz ControlSmoothing and StraighteningHeat ProtectionOthersBy NatureSynthetic Hair SerumNatural & Organic Hair SerumBy GenderWomenMenUnisexBy Distribution ChannelSupermarkets & HypermarketsPharmacy & Drug StoreOnline RetailOthers