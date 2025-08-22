Parmesan Cheese Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global Parmesan cheese market is experiencing growth largely due to the increasing consumer inclination toward protein-rich and nutrient-dense foods, as Parmesan is a notable source of both calcium and protein. The flourishing foodservice and restaurant sectors are also driving demand, with gourmet restaurants, hotels, and cafés increasingly featuring authentic Parmesan in their offerings. Rising global interest in Italian cuisine has further encouraged its use in home cooking and professional culinary preparations.

Moreover, robust international trade, particularly from key producers such as Italy, the U.S., and France, has enhanced global accessibility to authentic Parmesan. The convenience food industry, including ready-to-eat meals and packaged pasta products, also supports market expansion, given Parmesan's widespread use as a topping and flavor enhancer.

Market Dynamics Increasing incorporation into fast food offerings drives the global market

The increasing use of Parmesan cheese in fast-food menus is emerging as a major driver of market expansion. As consumers look for indulgent yet convenient meal options, fast-food chains are responding by incorporating premium, flavorful cheeses into their offerings. Known for its distinctive taste and versatility, Parmesan is being added to pizzas, sandwiches, and salads to elevate flavor profiles and set menus apart.

For example, in March 2025, Domino's Pizza introduced its Parmesan Stuffed Crust, made with buttery dough, mozzarella, garlic, and Parmesan, catering to the demand for rich flavors. The brand's“Cheat Receipts” campaign, which rewarded past stuffed-crust customers with free pizzas, attracted new buyers and boosted same-store sales, underscoring Parmesan's growing role in fast-food innovation.

This momentum is likely to continue as restaurants emphasize premium ingredients to capture and retain customer interest.

The development of flavored and infused varieties creates tremendous opportunities

The global market is witnessing significant growth potential driven by the introduction of flavored and infused product varieties. With consumers increasingly seeking distinctive and convenient options to enhance their dining experiences at home and in restaurants, diversified flavors are becoming a key growth catalyst. These innovations not only align with shifting taste preferences but also foster repeat purchases and strengthen brand loyalty.

For example, in January 2025, Fonterra Group launched Perfect Italiano Grated Parmesan Canisters in Australia in two variants, Traditional and Garlic Herb. Packaged in resealable, recyclable canisters, the product offers convenience by removing the need for grating, making it ideal for busy consumers looking for premium, ready-to-use Parmesan for pasta, salads, and other dishes.

Such developments also open avenues for expansion in emerging markets and online retail platforms, further accelerating market growth.

Regional Analysis

Europe remains the largest market for Parmesan cheese, driven by strong culinary traditions, high dairy production standards, and a growing appetite for premium cheeses. Italy, the home of Parmigiano Reggiano, leads production, with exports exceeding €2.9 billion in 2024, according to the Consorzio del Formaggio Parmigiano Reggiano. The demand is also high in France, Germany, and the UK, where Parmesan is a staple in pasta, salads, and gourmet dishes.

Additionally, the surge of plant-based diets has spurred innovation, with European brands like Violife and Nurishh introducing vegan Parmesan alternatives. Retail chains such as Tesco, Carrefour, and Lidl are expanding private-label Parmesan offerings to cater to both budget-conscious and premium consumers. Additionally, tourism and culinary tourism in Italy and France continue to fuel interest in authentic PDO-certified Parmesan across the continent.

The global Parmesan cheese market size was valued at USD 16.16 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 16.82 billion in 2025 to reach USD 23.14 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product type, the market is segmented into grated parmesan cheese, powdered parmesan cheese, and block/slab parmesan cheese.

By source, it is categorized into cow's milk, buffalo's milk, goat's milk, and plant-based milk. The cow's milk segment led the market.

By distribution channel, it is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores/cheese shops, online retail/e-commerce, and others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment was dominant. Europe is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Parmalat S.p.A.Groupe LactalisKraft Heinz CompanySaputo Inc.Bel GroupLactalis American GroupDairy Farmers of AmericaGranarolo S.p.A.Glanbia plcFrico B.V.

In August 2025, Calizo Condiments launched a gourmet Basil Pesto-Parmesan Cheese Extra Virgin Olive Oil in the U.S. market. This premium blend combines California basil, Tuscan herbs, and Parmesan and Romano cheeses, offering versatility for dressings, dips, pasta sauces, and marinades. The product targets gourmet cooking enthusiasts seeking flavorful, ready-to-use ingredients for home and professional kitchens.

By Product TypeGrated Parmesan CheesePowdered Parmesan CheeseBlock/Slab Parmesan CheeseBy SourceCow's MilkBuffalo's MilkGoat's MilkPlant-based MilkBy Distribution ChannelSupermarkets/HypermarketsSpecialty Stores/Cheese ShopsOnline Retail/E-commerceOthers