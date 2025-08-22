HOME TELECOM HITS MAJOR REVIEW MILESTONE
“To have over 15,000 Home Telecom reviews supporting our rating and now 18,000 across the TAL group, is something very special. Compared to our competitors, both large and small, we stand out because we are so committed to service excellence,” commented CEO Nigel Barnett.
TAL's main brands include Home Telecom, Fleur Telecom and Eclipse Broadband plus other brands it has acquired. With a combined turnover of circa £30m, the group has wholesale agreements with PXC (formerly TalkTalk Wholesale), BT Wholesale, Sky Business, Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone, as well as altnets City Fibre, MS3, Full Fibre, F&W and Freedom Fibre. These provide either layer 2 or layer 3 connectivity, all via one postcode checker.
“We are also very proud to hold ISO27001 and ISO9001 accreditation, fully UK based and award-winning billing and the unique ability to provide nationwide broadband coverage,” added Barnett.
For further information and comment, contact Nigel Barnett ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment