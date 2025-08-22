Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HOME TELECOM HITS MAJOR REVIEW MILESTONE


2025-08-22
(MENAFN- Pressat) Telecom Acquisitions (TAL) brand Home Telecom has hit a major milestone this month by surpassing 15,000 Trustpilot reviews with a 4.4 rating.

“To have over 15,000 Home Telecom reviews supporting our rating and now 18,000 across the TAL group, is something very special. Compared to our competitors, both large and small, we stand out because we are so committed to service excellence,” commented CEO Nigel Barnett.

TAL's main brands include Home Telecom, Fleur Telecom and Eclipse Broadband plus other brands it has acquired. With a combined turnover of circa £30m, the group has wholesale agreements with PXC (formerly TalkTalk Wholesale), BT Wholesale, Sky Business, Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone, as well as altnets City Fibre, MS3, Full Fibre, F&W and Freedom Fibre. These provide either layer 2 or layer 3 connectivity, all via one postcode checker.

“We are also very proud to hold ISO27001 and ISO9001 accreditation, fully UK based and award-winning billing and the unique ability to provide nationwide broadband coverage,” added Barnett.


For further information and comment, contact Nigel Barnett ...

