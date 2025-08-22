Ruzanna Mammadova Wins Silver At U-20 World Championship

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The U-20 World Championship is underway in Samokov, Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

Another medal was won on the fifth day of the competition.

Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg) faced Chinese wrestler Yangjen Yangjen in the final. Mammadova dominated the first period with an aggressive style, securing a 6-0 lead.

However, after the break, the opponent managed to make a comeback. In the end, based on the last point rule (6-6), Mammadova lost and claimed the silver medal.

With this, the total number of medals for our team at the current championship has reached five.

Previously, Vasif Baghirov (57 kg), Nurlan Agazade (70 kg), Yusif Dursunov (125 kg), and Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) had won bronze medals.

The U20 World Wrestling Championships is the main wrestling championships in the Junior age category (between 18 and 20 years old), organised by United World Wrestling (UWW).

The U-20 World Championship in Bulgaria features 650 wrestlers, including 233 in freestyle, 231 in Greco-Roman, and 186 in women's wrestling. The championship will run until August 24.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the country and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan.

The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At the 2024 Summer Olympics, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.